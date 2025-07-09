JULY 9– RAIN CLOSES BEACHES ON LONG ISLAND SOUND

Hits: 55

BEACH CLOSURES DUE TO RAIN IN NEW ROCHELLE, MAMARONECK AND RYE

(White Plains, NY) – The Westchester County Health Department has closed the following beaches preemptively for today due to 0.67 inches of rainfall over the last 24 hours:

NEW ROCHELLE : Hudson Park Beach, Davenport Beach Club, Greentree Country Club and Surf Club on the Sound

MAMARONECK : Harbor Island Park, Beach Point Club, Orienta Beach Club and Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club

RYE : Coveleigh Club

Beach patrons are advised to avoid the water at these beaches today due to bacterial contamination from road runoff into drainage outfalls near these beaches. The beaches can reopen tomorrow.

The County remains committed to maintaining high standards of environmental health and safety across its recreational facilities.