JULY 8 — CON ED PUBLIC INPUT HEARINGS THIS WEEK

Dear EDITOR Property owners, co-ops, condos, and homebuilders alike have been alarmed by Con Edison’s request to increase its electricity delivery charges by 11.4% and its natural gas delivery charges by 13.3%. Thanks to the intervention of our local elected officials—including State Senator Shelley Mayer and the Albany delegation, Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins, and the Westchester County Board of Legislators—there will be two public statement hearings in Westchester hosted by the Public Service Commission (PSC), the regulatory body that will accept or reject Con Edison’s proposed increases. We strongly urge all BRI members who wish to go on the record with the PSC to attend one of these two in-person hearings: Tuesday, July 8 1:00–6:00 PM Cortlandt Town Hall Wednesday, July 9 1:00–6:00 PM Westchester County Center Planning to give a statement? Let the BRI know here. The PSC requires those wishing to provide testimony to sign up for a speaking slot in person, on a first-come, first-served basis. Testimony is typically limited to three minutes or less, and no written material is required. If you’ve never spoken at a PSC hearing before, there are several resources to help you prepare: · BRI staff is available to help you edit your statement. Please use the response link above. · PULP has produced a helpful guide, which you can download here: PULP Guide to Participating in Rate Case Hearings. These double-digit proposed rate increases would have a major impact on the operating expenses of homes and buildings—and on affordability across Westchester for individuals, families, organizations, and businesses. We strongly encourage you to participate and make your voice heard!