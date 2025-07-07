JULY 7 — COUNTY LOSING $1 MILLION A MONTH IN UNPAID BUS FARES. COUNTY EXECUTIVE ASKS COUNTY BOARD FOR $50 FINE FOR FIRST VIOLATION. $100 FOR SECOND FARE BEATING OFFENSE

Hits: 67

Watch the Press Conference Here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Pjgzzp-RpE

NEW LAW INTRODUCED TO HELP CURB FAIR EVASION ON BEE-LINE BUSES

Proposed Legislation Would Establish Civil Penalty for the Theft of Services on Bee-Line Buses

(White Plains, NY) – In an effort to promote fare compliance and ensure the safety and sustainability of Westchester County’s Bee-Line Bus System, the County has introduced a proposed local law that would establish a civil penalty for the theft of services on the Bee-Line.

The proposed legislation—submitted for adoption to the Westchester County Board of Legislators—would amend the Laws of Westchester County by adding a new Chapter 643, creating a non-criminal enforcement mechanism for individuals who fail to pay the required fare to ride the Bee-Line.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Fare evasion is costing us about $1 million dollars a month, and it poses a serious threat to the safety, fiscal integrity, and the long-term success of our Bee-Line system. This legislation is about accountability, not criminalization. It provides a fair and proportionate response to a growing problem that affects all riders. This is about protecting the integrity of the system while being mindful of who’s riding, and why they might not be paying.”

According to a 2018 report by the Westchester County Department of Public Works and Transportation, the Bee-Line serves approximately 100,000 riders per day at over 3,000 bus stops throughout the County. The system is a vital resource for students, seniors, commuters and residents who rely on public transit every day.

Currently, fare evasion falls under New York State’s Penal Law Section 165.15 (Theft of Services), a Class A Misdemeanor. However, Westchester County is now seeking to address the issue through local civil penalties rather than criminal charges.

Key provisions of the proposed local law include:

A civil fine of $50 for a first offense of fare non-payment.

for a first offense of fare non-payment. A fine of $100 for each subsequent offense.

for each subsequent offense. Authorization for County and local law enforcement to issue appearance tickets.

The option for violators to either pay the fine or appear in local court.

The County urges the Westchester County Board of Legislators to adopt the proposed local law and support the continued reliability and equity of the Bee-Line Bus System.