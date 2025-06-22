GOVERNOR HOCHUL STATEMENT ON NEW YORK SAFETY

Hits: 55

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL

“My top priority is the safety of New Yorkers.

“Last night, following President Trump’s announcement, I convened my senior public safety team and spoke with colleagues in the federal and local government. I’ve been in close contact with State Police Superintendent Steven G. James and our homeland security, counterterrorism and cybersecurity experts.

“We are not aware of any specific or credible threat to New Yorkers. However, given New York’s distinctive global profile, we are taking this situation extraordinarily seriously. All State agencies, utilities and other critical infrastructure facilities are on high alert to monitor for any possible disturbances.

As a precaution, the MTA and Port Authority have activated counterterrorism protections in partnership with local law enforcement. The State Police will continue safety patrols outside houses of worship and other at-risk sites — efforts that have been underway since the onset of this crisis.

“I recognize this is a time of fear and uncertainty for New Yorkers. We have some of America’s largest Jewish and Muslim communities, and many have loved ones in the region. As we work to keep New Yorkers safe, we pray for the safety of our American troops, for speedy de-escalation of this conflict, and for durable peace in the region.”