JUNE 23 — PROFESSOR ROLANDI’S NEW YORK CITY MAYORAL PRIMARY FORECAST

Good morning, John,
Here is my forecast for tomorrow’s Democratic Party Primary for Mayor of New York City — feel free to run it in your web-site.
Best,
Professor Stephen R. Rolandi
What you have been waiting for …….
DEMOCRATS – MAYOR – FIRST ROUND:
Cuomo 37%
Mamdani 34%
Lander 13%
A. Adams 6%
Stringer 4%
Myrie 3%
Blake 1%
Tillson 1%
Ramos &
others > 1%
FINAL ROUND – AFTER RE-ALLOCATION
of eliminated candidates:
CUOMO 50.5%
MAMDANI 49.5%
Turnout: 1 Million or 33% of registered Democrats
Comments:
– Crime issue predominates Cuomo to City Hall.
– Mamdani is a rising star in NY politics, and I expect to see him run for statewide office in the not-too-distant future.
– Adrienne Adams likely ends up on next year’s Democratic ticket with Gov. Kathy Hochul.
– Expect to see Cuomo campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire two years from now for POTUS.
– Lander runs for State Controller in ’26.
– Jessica Ramos probably becomes Deputy Mayor or Commissioner (OLR?) in a Cuomo mayoral administration.
– Mayor Adams (I) will get the GOP line to replace Curtis Sliwa.
