JUNE 23 — PROFESSOR ROLANDI’S NEW YORK CITY MAYORAL PRIMARY FORECAST

Good morning, John,

Here is my forecast for tomorrow’s Democratic Party Primary for Mayor of New York City — feel free to run it in your web-site.

Best,

Professor Stephen R. Rolandi

What you have been waiting for ……. DEMOCRATS – MAYOR – FIRST ROUND: Cuomo 37% Mamdani 34% Lander 13% A. Adams 6% Stringer 4% Myrie 3% Blake 1% Tillson 1% Ramos & others > 1% FINAL ROUND – AFTER RE-ALLOCATION of eliminated candidates: CUOMO 50.5% MAMDANI 49.5% Turnout: 1 Million or 33% of registered Democrats

Comments :

– Crime issue predominates Cuomo to City Hall.

– Mamdani is a rising star in NY politics, and I expect to see him run for statewide office in the not-too-distant future.

– Adrienne Adams likely ends up on next year’s Democratic ticket with Gov. Kathy Hochul.

– Expect to see Cuomo campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire two years from now for POTUS.

– Lander runs for State Controller in ’26.

– Jessica Ramos probably becomes Deputy Mayor or Commissioner (OLR?) in a Cuomo mayoral administration.

– Mayor Adams (I) will get the GOP line to replace Curtis Sliwa.

