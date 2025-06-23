JUNE 23 — PROFESSOR ROLANDI’S NEW YORK CITY MAYORAL PRIMARY FORECAST

Here is my forecast for tomorrow's Democratic Party Primary for Mayor of New York City

Professor Stephen R. Rolandi

 

DEMOCRATS – MAYOR – FIRST ROUND:

 

Cuomo            37%

Mamdani        34%

Lander             13%

A. Adams          6%

Stringer             4%

Myrie                 3%

Blake                  1%

Tillson               1%

Ramos &

others              >  1%

 

Comments:  

 

– Crime issue predominates Cuomo to City Hall.

– Mamdani is a rising star in NY politics, and I expect to see him run for statewide office in the not-too-distant future.

– Adrienne Adams likely ends up on next year’s Democratic ticket with Gov. Kathy Hochul.

– Expect to see Cuomo campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire two years from now for POTUS.

– Lander runs for State Controller in ’26.

– Jessica Ramos probably becomes Deputy Mayor or Commissioner (OLR?) in a Cuomo mayoral administration.

– Mayor Adams (I) will get the GOP line to replace Curtis Sliwa.

 

