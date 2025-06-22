COUNTY POOLS OPEN

Hits: 62

WESTCHESTER COUNTY POOLS AND BEACHES TO OPEN EARLY FOR HEATWAVE

Cool off at the pool and beach!

[Ardsley, NY] — To help residents escape the heat, select Westchester County pools and beaches will open for the season beginning Monday, June 23.

Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle, Playland Beach in Rye, Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains, Sprain Ridge Pool in Yonkers and Willson’s Wave Pool in Mt. Vernon will open daily beginning Monday, June 23, through Labor Day, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; last entry at 6 p.m.; weather permitting. Admission fees apply; parking fees apply at Glen Island and Playland; proof of Westchester County residency is required at Saxon, Sprain and Willson’s pools as well as Glen Island Beach.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “We’re lucky to have such great pools and beaches right here in Westchester where people can cool off when the temperature rises. Staying cool in this kind of weather is so important and we’re glad to be able to open early to offer residents relief from the heat.”

Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation, Kathy O’Connor said: “Our pools and beaches give families a fun and easy way to stay cool during the heatwave. Our staff and lifeguards are ready to welcome patrons back for another great summer!”

Playland Pool in Rye and The Brook at Tibbetts in Yonkers will open as scheduled on Friday, June 27, through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; last entry at 6 p.m.; weather permitting. Parking and admission fees apply; proof of Westchester County residency is required at Tibbetts. Croton Point Beach is open weekends and holidays only; weather permitting; parking and admission fees apply.