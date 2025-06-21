JUNE 21-BEACH CLOSINGS IN WESTCHESTER CAUSED BY STORM WATER RUNOFF

Hits: 45

June 20, 2025



The following beaches have been closed until further notice due to 2 separate samples, collected on June 16 and June 18, 2025, that have exceeded the upper value of the density of bacteria as outlined by NYSSC 6-2.15 (c)(1)(iii) 104 enterococci per 100ml of marine water.

Hudson Park East Beach New Rochelle

Harbor Island Beach Mamaroneck

The following beaches must remain closed until further notice due to the continued presence of a Harmful Algae Bloom in the swim areas.

Mohegan Colony Association Mohegan Lake

Mohegan Beach Park District Mohegan Lake

Beaches are sometimes closed due to excessive rainfall

Based on studies by the Westchester County Department of Health, heavy rainfalls in the watershed of the Mamaroneck River greatly impact the quality of water in the Mamaroneck Harbor. Echo Bay in New Rochelle is similarly affected impacting Hudson Park Beach and Echo Bay Yacht Club.

Beach closures are based on the number of inches of rain on the watershed. Heavy rains and discharges from stormwater drains directly affect these waters. As a result, these waters may contain high levels of harmful bacteria that may cause illness after a heavy rain.

Threshold levels have been established to promote a guide for the closing of beaches located within the protected area of these harbors.

Greater than 1/2 inch of rain = 1 day closure

Greater than 1 inch of rain = 2 day closure

Greater than 2 inches of rain = to be determined

If you plan on going to any of these beaches after a rainfall, check to make sure they are open by calling the beach.

Beaches within Mamaroneck Harbor

Harbor Island

Beach Point Club

Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club

Orienta Beach Club

Beaches on open water in Rye

Coveleigh Club

Beaches in Davenport Neck, New Rochelle

Davenport Club

Greentree Club

Surf Club

Beaches within Echo Bay, New Rochelle