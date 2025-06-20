JUNE 20 —- MEDICAID CUTS COULD COST NEW YORK STATE 13 BILLION

Hits: 61

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER JUNE 20, 2025:

Good afternoon,

Last night, we spoke about the federal government’s possible Medicaid cuts and their impact on ID/D services.

As promised, I am including slides from a presentation I attended this week. All Republican congresspeople voted FOR these cuts, and all Democrats voted against it. All we need is ONE republican to flip this around.

The proposed changes to the ACA would cost the state of New York over $13 billion.

Please help us protect Medicaid for our residents and our staff.

Paca Lipovac