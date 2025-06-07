JUNE 7—-CONGRESSMAN LATIMER FIRST BILL PASSED

Hits: 46
|
|
Dear Neighbor,
It has been a busy week with a lot of work on issues relating to my membership on the Small Business Committee. This week I want to recognize Gun Violence Prevention Week. Today is Wear Orange Day to honor Hadiya Pendleton, who marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade in 2013 and was killed by gun violence a week later. Many of you may be familiar with my track record on gun violence prevention as a County Executive, including ending gun shows on County property and creating a Gun Violence Prevention Committee. Now as a member of Congress, I will hold firm on those same principles to keep our communities safe.
I would also like to recognize LGBTQI+ Pride Month. No matter who you are or who you love, you deserve to live a full life without discrimination or bigotry. This month we celebrate the progress we have made and stand with the LGBTQI+ community that is facing increased attacks and threats. I am a proud member of the Congressional Equality Caucus, and will continue to work with them to protect our LGBTQI+ neighbors.
|
Small Business Actions
|
My first bill, the bipartisan Transparency and Predictability in Small Business Opportunities Act, passed the House unanimously on Tuesday. This is a small but important fix that will provide small businesses with some predictability when they are applying for federal contracts. Small business owners are often resource constrained. It can be confusing and deeply frustrating for a small business owner if a federal agency decides to cancel a solicitation without transparency into why that decision has been made. If we are serious about bringing more small businesses into federal contracting, we must ensure that business owners have confidence and trust in their federal partners.
Last year, the Small Business Committee heard testimony from a small business owner that said solicitation proposals can cost a small business upwards of $10,000 worth of labor to draft, develop, review, and execute. With that in mind, it can be rightfully frustrating for a small business owner if a federal agency decides to cancel a solicitation without transparency into why that decision has been made. You can watch my floor remarks here.
|
|
On Wednesday, I questioned Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Kelly Loeffler about several of the Trump Administration’s policies. I asked the Administrator questions I have heard directly from local Chambers of Commerce and small business owners, and I didn’t get much clarity. Small business owners regularly ask me about current tariffs rates, and I asked if SBA will include that information on its website. I was given a non-answer. If I can’t get a question answered in a Congressional hearing, how is a small business expected to get clarity on all of these moving parts? This is very frustrating for small business owners who are worried about their bottom line and facing an uncertain economy. You can watch our exchange here.
|
|
This week the House also debated the Save SBA from Sanctuary Cities Act, which would close and relocate SBA regional offices if a city or county has been deemed a “sanctuary jurisdiction.” The SBA, under the Trump Administration, plans to close the regional office in Federal Plaza in Manhattan, and move it further away on Long Island. As the former Westchester County Executive, I was uniquely positioned to speak about how this will hurt small businesses in our district and around the country. You can watch my remarks on the House floor here.
|
Community Project Funding Priorities
|
This week I was announced my Community Project Funding (CPF) priorities for Fiscal Year 2026. This provides members with the opportunity to identify important local projects that would benefit from direct federal funding. Because the House Majority did not fund FY25 projects, I decided to resubmit the projects submitted last year by my predecessor. This is a wide-ranging list of deserving project proposals that will make life better for residents in our district. I will do all I can to advocate for them as the process moves forward.
The projects are:
Submitting these projects to the House Appropriations Committee is the first step in the process. The Appropriations Committee will soon begin their process of crafting and debating funding bills. More information will be made available about which projects are included in the Appropriations bills in the coming months.
This week I spoke on the House floor about the recent antisemitic attacks in DC and Boulder. And how they are part of a terrifying rise in antisemitism in our country. You can watch the speech here.
|
At Home: Westchester and the Bronx
|
My stellar constituent services team has been at El Centro Hispano, the Mount Vernon Public Library and the Tuckahoe Public Library in the last two weeks, assisting residents with federal issues. I was glad to join them at El Centro Hispano and the Mount Vernon Public Library to speak directly with constituents and connect them with the services our office provides.
They will be at the Carver Center, 400 Westchester Avenue in Port Chester on Wednesday, June 11th from 1-5pm. More dates and locations will be announced soon.
|
|
In the last two weeks, I attended many events throughout the district, including those that commemorated Memorial Day in Yonkers and Co-op City, announcing funding for new housing projects in Yonkers, and celebrating the beginning of LGBTQI+ Pride Month in White Plains.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Floor Speeches
|
Social Post of the Week
|
|
Stay in Touch
|
Make sure to follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Twitter/X and YouTube to stay up-to-date on what I am working on. If this newsletter was sent to you by someone else, you can sign up for it here: https://latimer.house.gov/contact/newsletter-subscribe
As always, reach out to my offices with concerns or questions. We are here to serve you!
More soon.
|
Sincerely,
|
|
Rep. George Latimer
Member of Congress