JUNE 7—-CONGRESSMAN LATIMER FIRST BILL PASSED

This week I was announced my Community Project Funding (CPF) priorities for Fiscal Year 2026. This provides members with the opportunity to identify important local projects that would benefit from direct federal funding. Because the House Majority did not fund FY25 projects, I decided to resubmit the projects submitted last year by my predecessor. This is a wide-ranging list of deserving project proposals that will make life better for residents in our district. I will do all I can to advocate for them as the process moves forward. The projects are: Bronxville Stormwater and Crawford Drainage Improvement, Bronxville: The project encompasses the construction of stormwater channels and pipes to reduce recurrent flooding in residential neighborhoods and a local elementary school.

Forest Avenue Water Main Replacement Under I-87 , Yonkers: The project will replace a cast iron drinking water main that will provide backup drinking water supply and fire protection to 5,000 residents and numerous commercial businesses.

Greenburgh East Rumbrook Park Expansion , Greenburgh: This project will allow for the construction of much-needed athletic fields, making usage of them less expensive for residents. And the construction of a universal park space to provide playground equipment for children with special needs.

Hastings-on-Hudson Stormwater Management , Hastings-on-Hudson: This project will improve water quality in the Saw Mill River, which is threatened by pollution and that empties into the Hudson River. The project will also reduce flooding in an area where frequent and severe storms threaten public and private property.

Highbrook Avenue Drainage Improvement Project , Pelham: This project would improve stormwater infrastructure that was inadequately installed in 1924 that remains inefficient at both managing and mitigating flooding.

Mamaroneck Town Safety and Economic Renaissance Roundabout Project , Mamaroneck: This project will reconstruct the congested Madison Avenue/New Jefferson Street/I-95 Exit 17 ramp intersection into a modern single-lane roundabout. This will improve traffic flow and improve pedestrian safety in support of broader economic development efforts.

Mount Vernon City Armory Preservation and Rehabilitation , Mount Vernon: This project will expand the city's capacity to provide critical services by renovating the Mount Vernon Armory to create a state-of-the-art Community Wellness and Inclusion Center.

Mount Vernon Police Document Conversion Project , Mount Vernon: This project will convert over 1,000 personnel records, civilian complaints, and handwritten reports into digitized form to make them searchable and to comply with retention and reporting laws.

New Rochelle City Park Drainage Improvements , New Rochelle: This project will allow for the design and construction of drainage improvements at Flowers (City) Park to address extreme flooding experienced during recent storms.

New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority , New Rochelle: The project will improve aging infrastructure and ADA compliance, and enhance living conditions for low-income residents at the Peter Bracey Apartments, a 100-unit public housing development.

Port Chester Village Hall Gymnasium Remodeling Project , Port Chester: This project will revitalize the currently abandoned Port Chester Gymnasium to create an indoor space with new multi-purpose rooms for community activities, and with the upgrades, the option for it to be used as an emergency shelter.

Tarrytown Benedict Avenue Sidewalk , Tarrytown: This project will fund an ADA-compliant sidewalk across a heavily trafficked stretch of Benedict Avenue, improving pedestrian safety and connectivity within the community.

Children's Village Youth Violence Prevention and Deterrence Initiative, Valhalla: This project will allow for the advancement of prevention-first strategies that align with national juvenile justice reforms, promote community-based violence prevention, and improve mental and behavioral health access for young people.

Tuckahoe Depot Square and Main Street Sign Improvements , Tuckahoe: This project will update streetscape improvement at Depot Square in the Village and its surrounding areas.

, Tuckahoe: This project will update streetscape improvement at Depot Square in the Village and its surrounding areas. Yonkers Warburton Avenue Slope Stabilization Project, Yonkers: This project will help stabilize the steep hillside west of Warburton Avenue. By stabilizing the slope, it will mitigate the recurrence of mudslides, prevent future Metro North blockages and the destabilization of residences and municipal infrastructure. Submitting these projects to the House Appropriations Committee is the first step in the process. The Appropriations Committee will soon begin their process of crafting and debating funding bills. More information will be made available about which projects are included in the Appropriations bills in the coming months. This week I spoke on the House floor about the recent antisemitic attacks in DC and Boulder. And how they are part of a terrifying rise in antisemitism in our country. You can watch the speech here.