JUNE 2 —-Board Moves to Protect Consumers and Small Businesses

New Local Law Targets Predatory Practices, Modern Scams

WHITE PLAINS, NY — The Westchester County Board of Legislators unanimously passed groundbreaking legislation Monday evening to shield residents and small businesses from increasingly sophisticated scams and predatory practices.

The new local law strengthens Westchester County’s 50-year-old Consumer Protection Code by expanding prohibited conduct beyond “deceptive” and “unconscionable” actions to include “unfair” and “abusive” business practices.

Sponsored by a bipartisan coalition of 14 Board members, the legislation addresses modern threats including deed theft, AI-powered fraud schemes, subscription traps, hidden junk fees, and data breaches. Westchester’s newly enhanced protections align with federal standards that already prohibit unfair, unconscionable, abusive and deceptive practices. However, recent federal rollbacks have weakened the federal government’s enforcement authority, leaving consumers vulnerable to exploitation.

The local law improves the County’s Consumer Protection Department’s ability to investigate and oversee rogue auto towing and home improvement contracting companies and to target companies that:

Force customers through deliberately complex cancellation processes for subscriptions

Hold customers’ identification documents hostage during car sales negotiations and charge for unwanted warranties

Exploit language barriers to hide fees and pricing from consumers

It also increases daily penalties to as much as $15,000 per violation, giving enforcement sharper teeth.

Board Chairman Vedat Gashi (D-New Castle, Ossining, Somers, Yorktown) said,

“This isn’t just about stopping scammers, it’s about keeping money in the pockets of working families. When companies use deceptive tactics to drain bank accounts through hidden fees and impossible-to-cancel subscriptions, they’re stealing from our neighbors, our seniors, and our small business owners. We’re sending a clear message: Westchester won’t tolerate businesses that profit by preying on people.”

Legislator Colin D. Smith (D-Cortlandt, Peekskill, Yorktown), Chair of the Board’s Committee on Legislation and co-author of the bill, said,

“This legislation marks a major leap forward in safeguarding Westchester residents and small businesses from a new wave of scams and predatory practices that have outpaced existing laws. Whether it’s AI-driven fraud or manipulative subscription tactics, people deserve clear, fair protections. As Chair of the Legislation Committee, I’m proud to stand behind a bill that not only updates our consumer protections—it strengthens our stand against exploitation.”

Legislator David T. Imamura (D-Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Edgemont, Hartsdale, Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington) Vice Chair of the Board’s Committee on Legislation and co-author of the bill, said,

“As the federal government ceases to enforce its consumer protection laws, Westchester County is stepping up to the plate to fill in the gap. When Washington is abandoning working people, I am proud to sponsor a bill that will safeguard Westchester residents and modernize our consumer protection laws.”

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said,

“I applaud the Westchester County Legislature for passing this strong consumer protection legislation. This bill will protect small businesses from unfair tactics and ensure no one takes advantage of New Yorkers who do not speak English as their first language. As the federal government rolls back important protections for small businesses and consumers, Westchester is putting working families first. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the state legislature to follow Westchester’s lead and pass the FAIR Business Practices Act so that New Yorkers all across the state are protected from predatory lending, abusive debt collection, junk fees, and more.”

