May 29 ——NEW! HOMESEEKER PLATFORM FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN WESTCHESTER

COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS AND DEPARTMENT OF PLANNING TO LAUNCH

Web-Based Portal Will Help Streamline the Process

for Applying for Affordable Housing in Westchester

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins and the Westchester County Department of Planning are launching a new HomeSeeker platform – the County’s interactive, web-based portal that helps connect individuals and families with affordable housing opportunities.

This newly redesigned, user-friendly program was created to help streamline the process for residents who want to register and apply for affordable housing, making it easier for them to find a place they can truly call home.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “HomeSeeker is your go-to resource for discovering affordable housing opportunities across the County. Whether you’re looking to stay in your own neighborhood or explore a new community, this platform will help identify open and available units, making the application process simpler and more accessible. Through collaboration with developers and municipalities, Westchester County is supporting the growth of privately owned and operated developments that offer quality, affordable options for our residents. This new platform proves our commitment to creating a thriving, inclusive County.”

Once registered, participants can sign up to receive updates on housing units as they become available. Residents will also receive notices on workshops, information sessions and open houses.

The Planning Department will be hosting a series of virtual information sessions on HomeSeeker via WebEx.:

Tuesday, June 17 from 4 to 5 p.m. – English

Wednesday, June 18 from 4 to 5 p.m. – Spanish

Monday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to Noon – For Not-for-Profit and Community Organizations

To register, send an email with the session you wish to attend to homeseeker@westchestercountyny.gov

Commissioner of Planning Blanca Lopez said:

“After many months of collaboration with our colleagues from the Department of Information Technology, PruTech Solutions, and Westchester Residential Opportunities, we are thrilled to announce the launch of an enhanced version of HomeSeeker. This new platform not only provides users with information on affordable housing opportunities but also allows them to apply directly through the platform. The successful completion of this project is a testament to the strong partnerships the County has with stakeholders who are dedicated to advancing affordable housing initiatives. We are excited to offer this valuable resource to the public.”

Chief Information Officer of the Department of Information Technology Marguerite Beirne said:

“DoIT was proud to partner with Commissioner Lopez and her dedicated team to support the County’s vision of increasing access to affordable housing information. The user-friendly, web-based application allows residents to easily explore affordable housing opportunities throughout the County. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to leveraging technology to improve community access to essential resources.”

Executive Director of Westchester Residential Opportunities (WRO) Marlene Zarfes said:

“HomeSeeker makes applying for affordable housing easier and more user-friendly. WRO applauds the County for using technology to reduce barriers to access, allowing households to register an online account to explore available options, and then apply for one or multiple potential opportunities. It makes the whole process more efficient and customized to each user.”

Chief Operating Officer of PruTech Jamal Abdo said:

“In partnership with the County of Westchester, PruTech Solutions developed the HomeSeeker platform to help residents more easily access affordable housing opportunities. This innovative tool makes the housing search process more transparent, efficient, and equitable for the community. Leveraging modern, user-friendly technology, HomeSeeker demonstrates how public-private collaboration can simplify access to vital resources. It’s been an honor to work alongside the County’s Department of Planning to deliver a platform that puts residents first and uses technology for good.”