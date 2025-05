Hits: 52

The Stamford Sizzlers Cricket Club Team and Bandish Beats worked out yesterday in White Plains in preparation for their annual tournament in Stamford in support of the Team’s Sponsor charity, Gift of Adoption Saturday June 7 in Lione Park Stamford 325 Stillwater Ave. Admission is free. In their 2024 Tournament the cricket club raised $2,000 in donations for the Fairfield County Community Foundation

SWING! sizzlers swing!

MEMBERS OF THE BANDISH BEATS AND STAMFORD SIZZLERS