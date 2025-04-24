APRIL 24—COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS ON THE STATE OF WESTCHESTER COUNTY

Hits: 60

WPCNR STATE OF AFFAIRS. From Westchester County Department of Communications. April 24, 2024:

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins Delivers 2025 State of the County Address

The State of our County—our Westchester County—is anchored in who we are, yet evolving in who we become.

We’re not repeating history—we’re making it.

Watch the State of the County Address:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3LRQSCuiIY

Standing at the podium in the Board of Legislators Chambers, Westchester County Executive Kenneth W. Jenkins delivered a powerful 2025 State of the County address, his first, declaring that Westchester is grounded in hope, progress and the belief that Westchester remains a beacon of stability, civility and strength in an often uncertain world.

Quoting Westchester’s Poet Laureate Phylisha Villanueva, the County Executive opened with a poetic reflection: “This is legacy covered by ancestral winds, a generational ebb and flow continuously rising like rain returning to the sky…”

With these words, he acknowledged the challenges of our time, while rejecting the notion that we are destined to repeat history. He said: “Not here. Not now. Not in Westchester County. Because it is what we choose to do in each moment that defines us.”

The County Executive highlighted the achievements of his administration’s first 100+ days, marked by action, advocacy and accountability:

After pushing back on Con Edison’s proposed rate hikes, he secured a local public hearing and signed legislation reinforcing Westchester’s opposition.

He condemned the Trump Administration’s decision to close the White Plains Social Security Hearing Office, vowing to continue the fight for local access and equity.

Westchester is the only county in New York State to hold a AAA bond rating from S&P, Fitch, and a positive outlook from Moody’s—a testament to the County’s sound budgeting and economic planning.

A major announcement in the speech was a groundbreaking partnership with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) with Martin A. Schmid the President of RPI —one of the nation’s most prestigious engineering institutions—to deliver top-tier engineering education right here in our region. (PHOTO, WPCNR)

Jenkins said: “This is more than just a partnership. It’s a multi-year commitment to creating new opportunities for our local talent pool —especially young people and working professionals—to access cutting-edge STEM education, meet the demands of today’s workforce, and fuel the growth of our economy.”

Additionally, Jenkins highlighted that the County continues to invest boldly in housing and infrastructure:

A $10 million land acquisition for affordable homeownership in White Plains

$7 million in funding to Public Housing Authorities for vital improvements

A new HomeSeeker web platform to connect residents with affordable housing

$90 million in ARPA funds creating 2,000 new affordable housing units

Launch of the $15 million Complete Streets Program to support municipal roadway improvements

Focusing on public safety, Jenkins highlighted:

Violent crime is down, civil service exams for police are back, and efforts are underway to diversify law enforcement.

A new task force is establishing a data-driven approach to understanding and preventing gun violence.

The Free Client Phone Access Program at the County Jail ensures all incarcerated individuals have free legal phone access.

The Probation Department returned over $266,000 in restitution to 163 victims in the past year.

On mental health, Jenkins announced the groundbreaking for the Mental Health Safety Net Clinic in White Plains, now licensed and under construction slotted to open this summer.

Jenkins also took the time to recognize the dedication of the County workforce, praising long-serving public employees and emphasizing his commitment to defending and celebrating government workers.

Jenkins also highlighted various environmental programs:

The Westchester County Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) launched a Waste Reduction Study to gather public input and develop long-term sustainability solutions. The County also earned over $212,000 by participating in NYISO and ConEdison Demand Response programs—reducing energy use and preventing blackouts.

Additionally, 25 new EV chargers were installed at the County Center’s South Lot, offering free charging for up to 50 vehicles, advancing the County’s Climate Action Plan.

On Westchester County Airport, Jenkins announced that in early May, Westchester County will issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) to modernize the Westchester County Airport terminal. This is not an expansion project, but a commitment to improving the airport experience for travelers. (Photo, WPCNR)

Jenkins said: “This is an exciting step forward. To offer a seat, a cup of coffee, and a bathroom—we are putting people first.”

Jenkins reaffirmed his commitment to reopening Playland for the 2025 season, despite legal challenges tied to a previous administration’s contract with Standard Amusements. (PHOTO, WPCNR)

Closing with a reflection on community, leadership and shared values, Jenkins said: “The State of our County—our Westchester County—is anchored in who we are, yet evolving in who we become. We’re not repeating history—we’re making it.”

He ended with a quote from poet Villanueva: “Hope for us is a deep current. Leadership that sounds like care and feels like courage.”

State of the County Video Series (5 Short VIDEO ESSAYS ON WESTCHESTER COUNTY TODAY:

State of the County 2025: Anchored in Westchester

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q74rgFd0_x4

Kenneth W. Jenkins: The First 100+ Days

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hhGlmmDAoKI

State of the County 2025: Proudly Serving Westchester

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzDRrc8M6Ys

State of the County 2025: Westchester and RPI Partner for the Future

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UN-4fLvj9Bc

State of the County 2025: The Link Between

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37b-WexRv8g