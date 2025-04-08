April 8—-How to Connect with Social Security.

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

Some of you may be confused about reports of Social Security Administration (SSA) office closures in White Plains. To clarify:

The SSA Hearing Office at 75 South Broadway in White Plains is permanently closing at the end of May. The nearest Hearing Offices for Westchester residents will then be in New York City, Long Island, upstate New York, and New Jersey (view locator here). SSA Hearing Offices review appeals and conduct hearings for individuals challenging benefit decisions to determine eligibility.

However, the SSA Field Office at 297 Knollwood Road in White Plains is fully open and operational. Field Offices in New Rochelle, Yonkers, and Peekskill also continue to operate normally. At these locations, residents can seek assistance with services including:

Applying for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits

Requesting replacement Social Security cards

Obtaining instant benefit verification letters or 1099 forms

Checking application or appeal status

Managing address and direct deposit changes

For more information about the 297 Knollwood Road office, contact public affairs specialist Odily Bonilla at 866-331-8134, ext. 17734 or odily.bonilla@ssa.gov.

Currently, the 75 South Broadway office is the only local Hearing Office in any region being permanently closed by the SSA. For more information about this closure, contact Press Officer Mark Hinkle at press.office@ssa.gov.

Sincerely,



Ben Boykin

Legislator, 5th District