APRIL 7–STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION APPROVES SCHOOL DISTRICT “INNOVATION WING”..

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. April 7, 2025:

Michelle Melendez White Plains Schools District Clerk confirmed today that the White Plains High School of the future creating technology education options for the careers of the future took a giant step forward with approval of the “Technology Wing” by the State Education Department after almost one year of review. Melendez said the plans were submitted by the district in April 2024 and approved the end of March, 2025.

RENDERING OF WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL NEW “INNOVATION WING” TO BE BUILT ON THE PROPERTY BELOW. THE RENDERING WAS POSTED ON THE COSTRUCTION FENCE. CONSTRUCTION IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN JUNE 30.

THE PROJECT IS SCHEDULED TO BE APPROVED OFFICIALLY BY THE BOARD OF EDUCATION ON MAY 12. THE PROJECT IS CURRENTLY OUT TO BID

SITE AWAITING CONSTRUCTION OF THE “INNOVATION WING,” WHICH WILL PROVIDE STATE OF THE ART TECHNOLOGY INSTRUCTION,and TRADES CONSTRUCTION TO ENABLE WHITE PLAINS STUDENTS TO ENTER HIGH TECH FIELDS. CONSTRUCTION IS PROJECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN THE SPRING OF 2027.

IN OTHER SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTES FROM MICHELLE MELENDEZ, DISTRICT CLERK….

THE BOARD IS EXPECTED TO APPROVE THE 2025-2026 SCHOOL BUDGET THIS EVENING AT ITS MEETING AT THE HIGH SCHOOL THIS EVENING.

THERE ARE 2 BOARD OF EDUCATION seats up this year. Sheryl Brady and Charlie Norris, who have filed. The full list of candidates will be shared following the close of the timeframe for filing petitions (April 30th).