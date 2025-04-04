APRIL 4—SENATOR GILLIBRAND REACTS TO TRUMP PUTSCH OF TOP 2 MILITARY TOP SECURITY OFFICIALS.

Hits: 51

GILLIBRAND STATEMENT ON OUSTING OF HEAD OF NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY AND U.S. CYBER COMMAND

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and Senate Armed Services Committee, issued the following statement on the Trump administration’s politically motivated firing of General Timothy Haugh, the commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency (NSA), and Wendy Noble, the deputy director of the NSA.

“President Trump’s dismissal of General Haugh and Ms. Noble at the insistence of a far-right conspiracy theorist is unprecedented and deeply disturbing. General Haugh served our country for over 30 years and was confirmed to his former position with unanimous bipartisan support. This is the latest in the president’s chilling purge of military and national security leadership, and the loss of decades of experience leaves civilians, critical infrastructure — including elections — and our men and women in uniform more vulnerable to sabotage, espionage, and compromise.

I demand President Trump immediately justify to Congress why he valued the opinion of a far-right conspiracy theorist over decades of nonpartisan national security leadership in service of the United States.

The military is not a partisan institution, and Congress must ensure that President Trump does not make it one.”