APRIL 2–SIGN UP TO SPEAK AGAINST CON ED RATE INCREASES APRIL 8

Hits: 69

Speak Out Now:

Con Edison Rate Hikes Under Review – Your Voice Matters!

The Westchester County Board of Legislators is defending residents against Con Edison’s proposed double-digit rate hikes by becoming a party to the major rate case in New York State with County Executive Ken Jenkins, ensuring the people of Westchester will have a voice during the proceedings.

The NYS Public Service Commission is now accepting public comments on Con Edison’s proposals. Your input is critical before any final decisions are made.

To make your voice heard:

Speak at a Virtual Public Hearing:

​Tuesday, April 8, 2025 – 1:00 PM and 5:30 PM

Must register by Monday, April 7th

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 – 1:00 PM and 5:30 PM

Must register by Tuesday, April 8th

Register at dps.ny.gov/calendar or call: 1-800-342-3330

Submit written comments by November 21, 2025:

Online: Visit dps.ny.gov and search case “25-E-0072” or “25-G-0073”

Mail: Hon. Michelle L. Phillips, Secretary, Public Service Commission, Three Empire State Plaza, Albany, NY 12223-1350

Phone: 1-800-335-2120

Special accommodations available: Call 1-518-473-9463

Your voice matters!

Influence decisions affecting your utility bills