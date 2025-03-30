MARCH 31 KENNETH W. JENKINS SWORN IN AS WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXCECUTIVE

Hits: 70

County Executive Kenneth Jenkins with his wife and two of their sons as Mr. Jenkins takes the oath of office being sworn in as County Executive by The Honorable Kathy E. Davidson (WPCNR PHOTO)

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County witnessed a historic moment today as Kenneth W. Jenkins was officially sworn in as County Executive, making history as the first Black County Executive in Westchester. The ceremony, held at Westchester Community College, was attended by dignitaries, elected officials and community leaders, all gathered to celebrate Jenkins’ commitment to service, equity, and the future of the County.

Click Here to Watch the Inauguration Ceremony of Kenneth W. Jenkins

The event commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Belinda Miles, President of Westchester Community College, who highlighted the institution’s alignment with Jenkins’ vision for education and opportunity. The Emerald Society Pipes and Drums then delivered a stirring performance to set the tone for the momentous occasion.

New York State Senator Shelley Mayer, serving as Mistress of Ceremonies, led the formal proceedings, which included the Presentation of Colors by the Westchester County Police Department Color Guard and the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Westchester County Clerk Tim Idoni. Faith leaders Bishop Troy P. DeCohen and Imam Shaffieq Chace offered invocations to bless the event.

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Charles E. Schumer spoke at the event and commended Jenkins for his lifelong dedication to public service and his commitment to the people of Westchester County. Additional remarks were delivered by U.S. Congressman George Latimer, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, and Westchester County Democratic Committee Chair Suzanne Berger. The program also included a video message of congratulations from U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, New York State Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

Midway through the ceremony New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul took the lectern. She described Mr. Jenkins as “just the kind of leader I needs to protect the county” from what she described as policies to hurt the people of Westchester, mentioning the closing of the White Plains Social Security Office and Washington funding cuts. Here Governor Hochul shakes NY Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s hand as Kathie E. Davidson, Dean of the NYS Judicial Institute, Congressman George Latimer and Mr. Jenkins and State Senator Shelley Mayer wait to greet her. (Photo, WPCNR)

The event also featured a special poetry reading by Westchester County Poet Laureate Phylisha Villanueva, as well as a performance by the Calvary Baptist Church Youth Choir. A video presentation titled “Kenneth W. Jenkins – Strength in Public Service that Benefits the Most People” offered a reflection on his accomplishments and aspirations for the County.

The swearing-in ceremony was administered by The Honorable Kathie E. Davidson, Dean of the NYS Judicial Institute. During his remarks after the swearing-in ceremony Jenkins reaffirmed his commitment to Westchester County, emphasizing competency, civility and stability in his administration.

Jenkins began his Inaugural Address with these words (Photo Courtesy Westchester County Department of Communications):

“You voted for stability, competency, and civility. You voted to chart a course that reflects our highest ideals. Here in Westchester we don’t fly the airplane on the left wing, and we don’t fly it on the right wing – we fly it right down the middle. And, we are on the journey, but the journey will be long. The work is just beginning. But we will not falter.

We will rise to the challenge because, here in Westchester, we vote with our hearts, we vote with our heads, and we vote to enact laws that protect, defend, and uplift one another—always—regardless of skin color, gender, religion, or anything else that some try to use as weapons to divide us. We will not be divided.

In Westchester, we respond and not react. Together, we will build a future that reflects the values we hold dear. The road ahead is long, but the strength and determination of this community will guide us every step of the way.

And I stand here, humbly, to serve you and this great County. Our Westchester County.”

Benedictions were delivered by Arun Bhagirath from the Hindu Temple of Tri-State and Rabbi Leora Frankel of Larchmont Temple, closing the ceremony with blessings for Jenkins’ tenure ahead.

The event concluded with a celebratory reception at the David Swope Student Center, where attendees gathered to honor the new County Executive and look forward to a promising future under his leadership.