MARCH 15–PRELIMINARY 2025-26 WHITE PLAINS SCHOOL BUDGET PRESENTED UP 4.9% TO $277 MILLION

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. By John F. Bailey. March 15, 2025:

SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS DR. JOSEPH RICCA PRESENTED THE PRELIMINARY 2025-26 SCHOOL BUDGET TO THE BOARD OF EDUCATION RAISING IT 4.9% TO $277 MILLION FROM $266 MILLION THIS YEAR at Education House Wednesday evening.

FOR THE WHITE PLAINS HOME MEDIAN PRICED HOME OF APPROXIMATELY TO AN INCREASE ABOUT $200 FOR A HOUSE OF 17,000 DOLLARS ASSESSED VALUE.

THE GOOD NEWS IS GOVERNOR HOCHUL GUARANTEES IN HER PROPOSED 2025-26 STATE BUDGET SCHOOL AID OF EVEN MORE MONEY TO THE DISTRICT A TOTAL OF GOVERNMENT AND STATE AID OF 49.6 MILLION 18% OF REVENUES.

IF THE STATE LEGISLATURE APPROVES THIS BUDGET THE SCHOOL DISTRICT RECEIVES THAT AID FROM THE STATE.

THE CAVEAT IS THE UNPREDICTABLE POLICY OF THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION IN WASHINGTON AS TO WHETHER THE DEPARTMENT CUTS AID TO BIG DEMOCRATIC PARTY STATES LIKE CALIFORNIA NEW YORK.

IF THE FEDERAL AID GETS SWEPT AWAY AND SENT TO RED STATES THIS WOULD MEAN THE STATE WOULD HAVE TO REPLACE IT WITH SOME SORT OF FUND BALANCE TRANSFER TO KEEP IT INTACT OR RAISE THE SALES TAX FOR EXAMPLE.

WPCNR CONTACTED Dr. Ann Vaccaro-Teich, Assistant Superintendent for Business & Operations for the School District on this possibly, and she explained—

In terms of Federal Aid, we only reflect in the district’s operating budget for 2025-26 $100k for Medicaid.

The majority of the district’s federal aid is in the form of Grants that are passed through NYS from the U.S. Department of Education ($4.4m) and the reimbursement for student meals from the U.S. Department of Argriculture ($3.3m).

These are not reflected in the district’s general fund (operating fund) that is put before the voters in May. Of course, if these funds were not to be received it would have a significant impact on the district, as well as all districts.”

WPCNR NOTES, IN LIGHT OF THIS POSSIBILITY, THE LEGISLATURE MIGHT IN ANTICIPATION OF SOFT SALE TAX RECEIPTS AND POSSIBLE LOSS OF FUNDS COULD RAISE THE SALES TAX TO KEEP THE STATE LESS VULNERABLE FROM THE FINANCIALLY UNEXPECTED, IN CASE OF MORE FINANCIAL PRESSURE FROM THE PRESENT ADMINISTRATION IN WASHINGTON.

THE EXPENSES REFLECT 25% MORE OBLIGATIONS FOR PENSIONS AND HEALTH CARE AND 5% STUDENT TRANSPORTATION AND 5% FOR DEBT SERVICE. DEBT SERVICE HAS DECLINED CONSIDERABLY OVER THE COURSE OF THE LAST 7 YEARS. ONLY 4 TEACHERS HAVE BEEN ADDED TO STAFF, ENROLLMENT IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN A STEADY 7,000 THROUGH 2030.

THE BOARD OF EDUCATION WILL VOTE ON THE PROPOSED BUDGET APRIL 7 AND THE CITY WIDE BUDGET VOTE IS MAY 20.