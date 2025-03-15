MARCH 15–CITY ASSESSMENT ROLL IN! VERY SLIGHTLY UP! THREAT OF BILLION DOLLAR TAKE AWAY OF COMMUNITY FUNDS BY HUD THREATENS MORE AFFORDABLE HOUSING THROUGH REHABS

Hits: 48

WPCNR QUILL & EYESHADE By John F. Bailey. March 15, 2025:

THE ROLL STAYED EVEN TOTAL ASSESSED VALUE WAS JUST ABOUT THE SAME AS LAST YEAR.

THE GOOD NEWS FOR THE COMMON COUNCIL IS THEY DO NOT HAVE TO RAISE PROPERTY TAXES TO MAKE UP FOR CERTIORARI LOSSES. THEY ARE HEADED FOR A $60 MILLION INTAKE OF SALES TAX RECEIPTS IF THE PRESENT TREND CONTINUES.

THE HUD REBUILDABLE PROGRAM BUILDINGS THAT NEED REPAIRS HAS BEEN DEALT A GAME CHANGER– A BILLION DOLLAR EXPENDITURE WAS ENDED BY THE PRESIDENT WEDNESDAY AND THAT IS A BLOW TO MANY CITIES AND TOWNS ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

THE BILLION DOLLAR CUT IS BEING CHALLENGED IN THE COURTS

IN THE CURRENT CITY BUDGET 2024-25 THE CITY POINTS OUT THE DREARY STATE OF ASSESSMENTS:

Assessed value has decreased by $3.0 million after decreasing $4.5 million in FY 2023-2024. Over the past ten years, the assessment roll has remained flat due to the decrease of the past two years. Much of this is due to properties that were transferred from the Assessment Roll to PILOT payments.

Until projects currently approved and/or under consideration are constructed and transfer back from PILOT payments to the Assessment Roll, it is anticipated that there will be no substantial growth in the City’s total Assessed Value.