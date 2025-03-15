MARCH 15 –Janet Langsam: Improbable Feminist A Compelling Retrospective to Open April 2 at the Neuberger Museum of Art

Hits: 43
Multi-media works by the artist, feminist, and cultural icon debut in
groundbreaking Museum exhibition. Ms. Langsam is shown in an
her retirement from ArtsWestchester as Executive Director last June
Tracy Fitzpatrick, Ph.D., director of the Neuberger Museum of Art, Purchase New York
is pleased to announce the opening of
Janet Langsam: Improbable Feminist, a retrospective exhibition celebrating
the multifaceted artistic practice and career of one of the region’s most
influential artist-advocates.
Presenting a selection of the artist’s paintings, mixed-media works, and
archival materials, the exhibition offers visitors an intimate look at
Langsam’s artistic evolution before she went on to serve as New York City’s
Deputy Commissioner of Cultural Affairs and CEO of ArtsWestchester.
“This exhibition highlights Janet Langsam’s unique approach to artmaking,”
said Fitzpatrick. “The work is shaped by her personal history, cultural
shifts, and a desire to challenge conventions.”
Langsam’s artistic production was grounded in the 1960s and 70s, a time when
balancing creative aspirations with societal expectations was particularly
challenging for women.
While her work is rooted in that era’s feminist movement,
her approach to art was deeply influenced by childhood experiences
growing up in the Rockaways during the turbulence of World War II.
Frequently referring to herself as “a kid from the Rockaways,” Langsam found
sustenance in the beaches of the Rockaway peninsula-feelings that ultimately
found their way into her future paintings and collages.
The ever-changing horizon of the sky and ocean became a metaphor for possibility, stability,
and transformation-imagery that appears throughout her abstract paintings
and collages.
“No matter what is going on in the world, we can count on the
dawn and the dusk; a constant in its infinite variations, whether we are
there to observe or not,” says Langsam, who now lives in White Plains, New
York.
Inspired by the Dada movement’s reaction to chaos, Langsam embraced a
“reactionary imagination,” using found materials and everyday objects to
create work that challenged cultural norms.
From readymade assemblages of
household items to collages made from supermarket posters and magazine
images her art transformed the mundane into statements of identity,
resilience, and critique.
Before shifting her primary focus to ensuring public access to art and
securing funding for artists of all backgrounds, Langsam had already gained
public attention with a 1972 article in The New York Times.
Reflecting on that moment, Langsam noted, “It was great being featured … but I really
didn’t care for the headline. I mean, really… A Day in the Life of Nonstop
Housewife? Here I was, a leader in the community, exhibiting my artwork,
teaching…. That headline framed everything I was doing-everything I
was-within the context of being a housewife. I was a housewife, and proud of
that part of my life, but it was just one part of my life.”
Fitzpatrick underscored the significance of the exhibition, stating,
“Janet’s work embodies the spirit of resilience and transformation. Her
journey from artist to cultural icon is a testament to her unwavering
commitment to the arts and community. With this exhibition, the Neuberger
Museum of Art spotlights the body of work by an artist whose impact extends
far beyond the canvas.”
Opening April 2 with a public reception beginning at 5:30pm,
Janet Langsam: Improbable Feminist will be on view through June 29, 2025.
The exhibition is organized by the Neuberger Museum of Art and curated by
Fitzpatrick with Curatorial Assistant Rem Ribeiro. Generous support for this
exhibition has been provided by the Friends of the Neuberger Museum of Art.
The reception is free and open to the public; advance registration is
requested
A free
drop-in tour
probable-feminist> will be held on Wednesday, May 21, from 12:30pm-1:30pm.
The Neuberger Museum of Art is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to
5pm. Admission is always free. For more information and directions, please
visit the Museum’s website at purchase.edu/neuberger