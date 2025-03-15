MARCH 15 –Janet Langsam: Improbable Feminist A Compelling Retrospective to Open April 2 at the Neuberger Museum of Art

Hits: 43

Multi-media works by the artist, feminist, and cultural icon debut in

groundbreaking Museum exhibition. Ms. Langsam is shown in an

her retirement from ArtsWestchester as Executive Director last June

Tracy Fitzpatrick, Ph.D., director of the Neuberger Museum of Art, Purchase New York

is pleased to announce the opening of

Janet Langsam: Improbable Feminist, a retrospective exhibition celebrating

the multifaceted artistic practice and career of one of the region’s most

influential artist-advocates.

Presenting a selection of the artist’s paintings, mixed-media works, and

archival materials, the exhibition offers visitors an intimate look at

Langsam’s artistic evolution before she went on to serve as New York City’s

Deputy Commissioner of Cultural Affairs and CEO of ArtsWestchester.

“This exhibition highlights Janet Langsam’s unique approach to artmaking,”

said Fitzpatrick. “The work is shaped by her personal history, cultural

shifts, and a desire to challenge conventions.”

Langsam’s artistic production was grounded in the 1960s and 70s, a time when

balancing creative aspirations with societal expectations was particularly

challenging for women.

While her work is rooted in that era’s feminist movement,

her approach to art was deeply influenced by childhood experiences

growing up in the Rockaways during the turbulence of World War II.

Frequently referring to herself as “a kid from the Rockaways,” Langsam found

sustenance in the beaches of the Rockaway peninsula-feelings that ultimately

found their way into her future paintings and collages.

The ever-changing horizon of the sky and ocean became a metaphor for possibility, stability,

and transformation-imagery that appears throughout her abstract paintings

and collages.

“No matter what is going on in the world, we can count on the

dawn and the dusk; a constant in its infinite variations, whether we are

there to observe or not,” says Langsam, who now lives in White Plains, New

York.

Inspired by the Dada movement’s reaction to chaos, Langsam embraced a

“reactionary imagination,” using found materials and everyday objects to

create work that challenged cultural norms.

From readymade assemblages of

household items to collages made from supermarket posters and magazine

images her art transformed the mundane into statements of identity,

resilience, and critique.

Before shifting her primary focus to ensuring public access to art and

securing funding for artists of all backgrounds, Langsam had already gained

public attention with a 1972 article in The New York Times.

Reflecting on that moment, Langsam noted, “It was great being featured … but I really

didn’t care for the headline. I mean, really… A Day in the Life of Nonstop

Housewife? Here I was, a leader in the community, exhibiting my artwork,

teaching…. That headline framed everything I was doing-everything I

was-within the context of being a housewife. I was a housewife, and proud of

that part of my life, but it was just one part of my life.”

Fitzpatrick underscored the significance of the exhibition, stating,

“Janet’s work embodies the spirit of resilience and transformation. Her

journey from artist to cultural icon is a testament to her unwavering

commitment to the arts and community. With this exhibition, the Neuberger

Museum of Art spotlights the body of work by an artist whose impact extends

far beyond the canvas.”

Opening April 2 with a public reception beginning at 5:30pm,

Janet Langsam: Improbable Feminist will be on view through June 29, 2025.

The exhibition is organized by the Neuberger Museum of Art and curated by

Fitzpatrick with Curatorial Assistant Rem Ribeiro. Generous support for this

exhibition has been provided by the Friends of the Neuberger Museum of Art.

The reception is free and open to the public; advance registration is

requested

A free

drop-in tour

probable-feminist> will be held on Wednesday, May 21, from 12:30pm-1:30pm.

The Neuberger Museum of Art is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to

5pm. Admission is always free. For more information and directions, please