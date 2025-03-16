MARCH 16–CONGRESSMAN LATIMER REPORTS FROM WASHINGTON

Last week I held my first district conversation, this one via Zoom, with over 800 people joining for all or part of it, and over 600 questions submitted. I am glad I was able to provide an update on what my colleagues in the Democratic Caucus are doing to stop President Trump and Elon Musk’s unconstitutional actions. I was also able to answer questions on how tariffs are affecting our local economy, the proposed Con Edison rate hike, and how we are combatting House Republican policies that could result in cuts to Medicaid.

I look forward to doing more of these conversations, both in-person and virtually, in the coming months!

Also last week, the first bill I introduced passed unanimously out of the House Small Business Committee. This bill will increase transparency and predictability for small businesses that contract with the federal government. Oftentimes small businesses put in a lot of effort and time applying for these contracts. And they deserve to know if a federal agency decides to cancel a solicitation and why. This bipartisan bill now heads to the House floor for a vote. I will keep you updated on its progress. You can watch my remarks here.

The President delivered his first address to Congress last week. I was hoping to hear him lay out his plan to help everyday Americans. You can read my full statement here.

This week I voted against the partisan government funding bill, that did not include sufficient guardrails for how federal agencies and Elon Musk can spend the money Congress appropriates. Congress needs to reassert its authority on the power of the purse and this bill gives this power away. Additionally the bill has significant cuts to housing programs for seniors and domestic violence survivors, and cuts funding for veterans’ healthcare. My priority is to make life less expensive for working families. This funding bill does not achieve that goal. It does the exact opposite. Read my full statement here.