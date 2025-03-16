MARCH 16–CONGRESSMAN LATIMER REPORTS FROM WASHINGTON

Hits: 56
Dear Neighbor,
Happy Spring! It has been a busy few weeks in DC, with the President giving his first address to Congress, my first bill passing out of Committee, and my first virtual conversation with residents of Westchester and the Bronx.
I want to take a moment to honor the life of Dr. Hazel Dukes, who passed away earlier this month and was laid to rest this week. She was a President of both the national NAACP and its NY chapter and was a courageous trailblazer who left a lasting impact on our state. She will be missed but her legacy will live on.
This month is also Women’s History Month, and last week we celebrated Women’s History Day. As your member of Congress, I will continue working to protect a woman’s right to choose, support women-owned businesses, and promote equal access to quality education. This support is even more important this year.
In DC
Last week I held my first district conversation, this one via Zoom, with over 800 people joining for all or part of it, and over 600 questions submitted. I am glad I was able to provide an update on what my colleagues in the Democratic Caucus are doing to stop President Trump and Elon Musk’s unconstitutional actions. I was also able to answer questions on how tariffs are affecting our local economy, the proposed Con Edison rate hike, and how we are combatting House Republican policies that could result in cuts to Medicaid.
I look forward to doing more of these conversations, both in-person and virtually, in the coming months!
Also last week, the first bill I introduced passed unanimously out of the House Small Business Committee. This bill will increase transparency and predictability for small businesses that contract with the federal government. Oftentimes small businesses put in a lot of effort and time applying for these contracts. And they deserve to know if a federal agency decides to cancel a solicitation and why. This bipartisan bill now heads to the House floor for a vote. I will keep you updated on its progress. You can watch my remarks here.
The President delivered his first address to Congress last week. I was hoping to hear him lay out his plan to help everyday Americans. You can read my full statement here.
This week I voted against the partisan government funding bill, that did not include sufficient guardrails for how federal agencies and Elon Musk can spend the money Congress appropriates. Congress needs to reassert its authority on the power of the purse and this bill gives this power away. Additionally the bill has significant cuts to housing programs for seniors and domestic violence survivors, and cuts funding for veterans’ healthcare. My priority is to make life less expensive for working families. This funding bill does not achieve that goal. It does the exact opposite. Read my full statement here.
Meetings in DC
In the last two weeks, I held a number of meetings with groups from our district and across the country. These include the YMCA, local firefighters, the Tourette Association of America, and Fight Colorectal Cancer.
At Home: Westchester and the Bronx
I would like to highlight a recent win my constituent services team had helping local business owners who were the victims of identity theft perpetrated against the Small Business Administration. They lost $20,000 because of this identity theft and my staff was able to recoup this money for them.
If you need help with getting in touch with a federal agency or are struggling to receive federal benefits, my office may be able to help. Contact my White Plains or Bronx offices to start the process.
Along these lines, I am excited to announce that my casework team will be starting up mobile office hours. Their first stop is at The Doles Center in Mount Vernon on March 27th from 1-5pm.
Social Post of the Week
Floor Speeches
Stay in Touch
More soon.
Sincerely,
Rep. George Latimer
Member of Congress
