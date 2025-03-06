MARCH 6 — “PULL THE PLUG” PSC: COUNTY EXECUTIVE JENKINS DEMANDS HEARINGS ON CON ED PROPOSED DOUBLE INFLATION RATE HIKES

Hits: 45

COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS CONDEMNS CON EDISON’S PROPOSED RATE HIKES, DEMANDS PUBLIC HEARING IN WESTCHESTER

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins, who has been calling out Con Edison’s proposed rate hikes as a blatant cash grab, will be participating in the Public Service Commission online hearing in the beginning of April.

He is also demanding that Con Edison hold an in-person hearing in Westchester County, giving residents and business owners a direct platform to voice their concerns and get answers.

Jenkins said: “The Public Service Commission should pull the plug on this proposal and demand a plan that actually works for consumers, not just Con Ed’s bottom line. While we all recognize the need for reliable energy and infrastructure improvements, passing excessive costs onto consumers—especially without transparency and accountability—is simply unacceptable.”

Con Edison’s proposed rate hike for 2026 is being reviewed by the New York State Public Service Commission.

The proposed increase would see electricity rates rise by 11.4% and natural gas rates by 13.3% in 2026. The Public Service Commission will decide on the final rates after a months-long process.

Jenkins continued: “Westchester families and businesses deserve to be heard. If Con Edison truly believes this rate hike is justified, they should face the public and explain their reasoning.”