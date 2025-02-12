FEB 12–WHITE PLAINS YOUTH SOCCER COACH CHARGED WITH ALLEDGEDLY KISSING 13 YEAR OLD GIRL

The defendant is accused of telling the girl that he likes her and wants to kiss her.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced today that a coach for a White Plains-based youth soccer clinic was arrested Friday and charged with multiple offenses for allegedly kissing a 15-year-old girl and making suggestive comments to her.

Jose Grajales-Giraldo, 44, of Mamaroneck, was subsequently arraigned before White Plains City Court Judge John P. Collins Jr. on two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor, and two counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, a class B misdemeanor.

Grajales-Giraldo pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on his own recognizance pending further proceedings. Judge Collins provided a temporary order of protection for the victim.

DA Cacace said:

“Protecting our young residents remains among my highest priorities as Westchester District Attorney. Our office treats offenses against children with the utmost seriousness. We are proud to take a proactive role in the community educating young people to recognize abusive and inappropriate conduct. We urge anyone with further information about this incident to contact our office.”

As alleged in the misdemeanor information, Grajales-Giraldo, a coach for a youth soccer clinic held at Rochambeau Alternative High School, in White Plains, approached a 15-year-old girl at the beginning of soccer practice on Jan. 25, 2025, and kissed her on the cheek. The information further alleges that Grajales-Giraldo kissed the girl again toward the end of practice.

On Feb. 1, the misdemeanor information alleges that Grajales-Giraldo approached the same girl and asked her if she is good at keeping secrets. He then told her, according to the information, that he really likes her and wants to kiss her.

Anyone with further knowledge about Grajales-Giraldo is urged to contact the Westchester District Attorney’s Office at (914) 995-TIPS (8477).

The investigation into this incident was conducted by the White Plains Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Mollie O’Rourke of the Special Prosecutions Division.

