FEB 12– GOVERNOR HOCHUL TO PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION: REJECT CON ED 11.4% ELECTRIC RATE INCREASE AND 13.3% HIKE IN NATURAL GAS RATED.

To address the immediate threat of Con Ed’s proposed rate hikes, which would cost New Yorkers hundreds of dollars each year, Governor Hochul today sent a letter to Public Service Commission (PSC) Chair and Department of Public Service (DPS) CEO Rory Christian urging action on behalf of New York consumers.

The Governor called on DPS to act in the best interest of New Yorkers by closely scrutinizing this rate case and rejecting Con Ed’s unconscionable request to increase electricity rates by 11.4 percent and natural gas rates by 13.3 percent.

Governor Hochul also directed DPS to conduct a first-of-its-kind audit of utility management compensation.

The audit will focus on compensation for non-union utility management employees statewide and the results will inform future rate cases to protect New Yorkers from unfair rate hikes.

Numerous recent management and operations audits of large, investor-owned electric and gas utilities have highlighted meaningful concerns with how utilities administer their programs.

For example, in a recent audit of Central Hudson, the auditor concluded their bonus structure rewarded financial performance, but only set reliability and service quality metrics at the bare minimum.

Over the last four years, Governor Hochul has prioritized energy affordability by: