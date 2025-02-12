FEB 12– SPECIAL ELECTION RECAP

Hits: 40

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2025. By Professor Stephen R. Rolandi February 12, 2025:

By way of comparison —

2021 General Election 2025 Special Election* SR 2025 forecast

Latimer/Jenkins (D) 103,608 62% 57,590 64% 55%

Sculti (R) 62,234 38% 32,956 36% 45%

*unofficial returns

Jenkins ran well in almost every part of the county. Turnout for this special election was remarkable — nearly 100,000 no doubt helped by the early voting option. In my view, the larger turnout increased Jenkins’ margin of victory.

Sculti ran a poor campaign, no TV interviews, no debates, etc.

SR