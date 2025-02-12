FEB 12– SPECIAL ELECTION RECAP

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2025. By Professor Stephen R. Rolandi February 12, 2025:

 

By way of comparison —

2021 General Election                     2025 Special Election*                SR 2025  forecast

Latimer/Jenkins (D)          103,608      62%                             57,590        64%                         55%

Sculti (R)                             62,234      38%                             32,956        36%                         45%

*unofficial returns

Jenkins ran well in almost every part of the county. Turnout for this special election was remarkable — nearly 100,000 no doubt helped by the early voting option. In my view, the larger turnout increased Jenkins’ margin of victory.

Sculti ran a poor campaign, no TV interviews, no debates, etc.

