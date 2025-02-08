FEB 8—-D.A.–SPATE OF VIOLENCE IN SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER 5 DEAD IN YONKERS, MT. VERNON

Hits: 40

SUSAN CACACE

WESTCHESTER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. –

Westchester County has seen an unusual rash of violent crime this week.

This includes a shooting in Mount Vernon earlier this week, the tragic stabbing deaths of two 16-year-old boys in Yonkers on Thursday and the overnight shooting of two males in Yonkers. In light of this recent spate of violence, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office is reavowing its commitment to keeping Westchester safe:

“Our office will continue to assist our partners in law enforcement in every way possible and will spare no resource to maintain public safety. The people responsible for these violent crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace. “The people of Westchester County have the right to feel safe, regardless of what ZIP code they live in. Our office remains wholeheartedly committed to safeguarding this right.”