FEB 6—-WESTCHESTER COUNTY INITIATES ARBITRATION ON PLAYLAND DISPUTE WITH STANDARD AMUSEMENTS

Hits: 69

Westchester County Initiates Arbitration Against Standard Amusements Over Playland Management Dispute

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County has formally initiated arbitration against Standard Amusements, LLC, following its wrongful attempted termination of the Playland Management Agreement (PMA).

Additionally, Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation Commissioner Kathy O’Connor has formally requested that Standard begin the transition process to ensure the County can proceed with its plans to open Playland for the upcoming season.

The County has taken this necessary step to ensure that contractual obligations are upheld.

Standard Amusements has failed to meet its responsibilities, and we are taking action to protect the interests of Westchester residents.

The County has cured the 70% threshold requirement prior to Standard’s attempted termination and that Standard failed to adhere to the proper notice provisions outlined in the PMA.

Under the agreement, Standard was required to continue managing Playland until the dispute was resolved.

The company’s refusal to operate Playland for the 2025 season constitutes a breach of contract and an Event of Default under Section 23B(ii) of the PMA.

While the County has initiated arbitration regarding Standard Amusements’ decision to terminate its agreement, the County remains committed to ensuring a smooth transition of Playland’s management to County operations.