STATE OF THE CITY 17 YEARS AGO: HOW WE DOIN’? UNFINISHED BUSINESS IN 2025

WPCNR STATE OF THE CITY SERIES. By John F. Bailey December 2, 2024:

Editor’s note: Seventeen years ago prior to the ending of the Delfino Adminstration, I wrote this summary of what I though the next Mayor might concentrate on doing based on conditions of the city then. In looking through 17 years of stories this weekend I ran across, let’s see how the 2009-2024 years have brought change, or have they?

Unfinished Business in 2008

WPCNR Tomorrow’s News Today. News & Comment By John F. Bailey December 27, 2007: There are a lot of issues facing the City of White Plains in 2008 that WPCNR identified at the close of 2006. They still face us and as a resident and an observer of the city these are situations which need to be addressed

REMOVE TCEs from City Dump and Build Fields There: How long does it take the DEC and the city to evaluate how dirty the dump is? Testing has been going on for five months. If the DEC rules White Plains does not have to clean it up – then it calls into question how competent the DEC really is. Is it just an employment program for well educated, politically connected hacks? They have allowed the city to pollute the Beverly Road, Rocky Dell neighborhoods for 38 years. Could the Department of Public Works instead of spending more money on rolling stock clean it up, please – just because it is the right thing to do? DONE!

2. Develop Police Emergency Notification System MORE THOROUGHLY: The White Plains Department of Public Safety would after 18 years needs needs a means of communicating with citizens during a citywide or even a minor city emergency. Then Deputy Commissioner of Public Safety Dr. Charles Jennings proposed such a system to be developed 2009-2010. Such a system might constitute any number of procedures: a tape loop system updated that citizens could call for information; an AM radio system such as the Air Traffic Information System used at all airports. Still, no movement on this very urgent need. The police have no way of notifying all the citizens quickly about situations breaking in the city. WPCNR thinks it is about time!

STILL NOT AVAILABLE. The city telphone advisory system for DPW issues which we get every major three day holida on when collections change, is a start and is most appreciated, but in traffic jams which are much more frequent in the downtown now.There should be advisories of where the lane eliminations are every morning FOR THE ONGOING CONSTRUCTION during the week–or email advisories of lane closures, AT LEAST.

EMERGENCY ADVISORIES COULD BE SENT OUT BY CELLPHONE, FOR EXAMPLE TO ALL CELLPHONE NUMBERS SUBMITTED A TEXT MESSAGE WARNING OF FIRE, WATERMAIN BREAKS. TO BE SURE THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY IS VERY WELL EQUIPPED, BUT A INSTANT WARNING SYSTEM OF MAJOR IMPEDIMENTS TO TRAFFIC OR DANGERS IN THE CITY IS LONG OVERDUE. SUCH WARNINGS COULD ALSO BE POSTED IN REAL TIME BY THE CITY WEBSITE. YOU CAN’T HAVE EVERYTHING, I REALIZE THAT BUT YOU HAVE NO LOCAL RADIO STATIONS THAT GET THE WORD OUT OR EVEN FEE IT IS NECESSARY TO DO THAT.

3.Develop Lexington Avenue Corridor: The highly touted next piece of the City Renaissance introduced in 2007– cleaning up the Lexington Avenue look adjacent the Winbrook projects. No meetings have been held on this among property owners since last spring to this reporter’s knowledge. It would also be very nice if the meetings that are held are not held in secret. Could the city be more forthcoming in 2008 on this critical piece of the city’s rebirth? Out of the blue came the knowledge recently that townhouses are being considered for the Winbrook site. Who asked for those? Who is going to pay for them? A little candor, a little news conference maybe?

18 YEARS BEHIND SCHEDULE 2025 BUT WHAT IS NEXT: THE DEVELOPMENT OF WINBROOK HAS BEEN SHELVED BY THE CITY BEING A PARTNER TO WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL DEVELOPMENT NEEDS.

THE WINBROOK REBUILD OF 5 BUILDINGS IS STILL NOT COMPLETE AND HAS TWO BUILDINGS TO GO MAINLY DUE TO FAILURE TO FIND FINANCING BY THE CITY’S HOUSING AUTHORITY . THIS PROJECT WHEN COMPLETED MAY OR MAY NOT IMPROVE THIS AREA AS HOPED. THIS WINBROOK REBULD MAY BE COMPLETED IN 3 YEARS. (IT SHOULD BE.) MEANWHILE AT LEXINGTON AVENUE AND POST ROAD THE URBAN RENEWAL EMINENT DOMAIN TOOL IS BEING UTILIZED TO ACQUIRE LAND FOR A PARKING GARAGE FOR THE BENEFIT OF WHITE PLAINS HOPSITAL A NON-PROFIT SUBSIDIZED BY CITY ENABLING EVERY HOSPITAL EXPANSION. WHAT IS THE STRETCH OF POST ROAD GOING TO LOOK LIKE. WHAT IS THE CITY PLAN AND MORE SIGNIFICANTLY THE HOSPITAL PLANS IF ANY FOR WHAT GOES IN FOR THE PARKING GARAGE. THIS IS AN INSULT TO THE RESIDENTS OF WINBROOK WHO ARE THERE NOW. HOW DOES THE RETAIL ON LEXINGTON AVENUE IMPROVE. MOREOVER TRAFFIC ON POST ROAD AND MAPLE CONTINUES TO BE A MESS. THE COMMON COUNCIL AND THE NEXT MAYOR (IF NOT TOM ROACH AGAIN) SHOULD DO A STUDY OF THE REVENUE THE HOSPITAL BRINGS TO THE CITY AND PROVE IT IS WORTH THE CITY BUILDING FOR THE HOSPITAL AND SERIOUSLY CONSIDER THE AMBIENCE OF RESIDENTS OF WINBROOK LOOKING AT A PARKING GARAGE OUT THEIR UPPER STORY WINDOWS. THE ISSUE I RAISED 17 YEARS AGO ABOUT TELLING CITIZENS ABOUT POSSIBLE DEVELOPMENTS HAS CHANGED INTO DEVELOPMENTS PRESENT VERY CLOSE TO WHEN THEY ARE SCHEDULED TO BE VOTED ON BY THE COMMON COUNCIL. THIS HAS BECOME THE COMMON PROCEDURE. IT SHOULD BE STOPPED AND THE MEETINGS WHEN PROJECTS ARE FIRST BE PRESENTED SHOULD NOT BE IN CONFERENCE ROOM WORK SESSIONS BUT IN PUBLIC HEARINGS IN HE COMMON COUNCIL CHAMBERS….A TOWN MEETING IF PEOPLE WANT TO ATTEND. ENOUGH OF THESE SURPRISE AGENDAS BY THE NEXT ADMINISTRATION

Develop Hamilton Avenue Gateway II Lot: The big lot across from the White Plains TransCenter. This is the last remaining parcel where buildings of 40 stories could be built. Should the Mayor proceed with getting this link in the new downtown developed – what is its status? NOT COMPLETED, BUT GATEWAY II IS NEARING COMPLETION AND THE HAMILTON GREEN IS ABOUT HALF COMPLETED WITH NEW CONSTRUCTION OF A AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUILDING ON THE BOARD OF ELECTIONS PARKING LOT AND TWO NEW BUILDINGS DEVOTED TO RESIDENCE AND AN OFFICE BUILDING PROGRESS BUT A LONG WAY OFF ANYWHERE FROM 3 TO 6 YEARS FOR HAMILTON GREEN.

Bring Budget in Line with City Revenues? Instead of budget cutting, city hall has pursued spending policies in recent years that have required, and continue to require revenue generating by selling city land, while funding affordable housing projects with city assets. The city now faces renegotiating union contracts which they will settle at a minimum of 4% — maybe even 5% — now that they have a ¼% sales tax increase in the works. The city needs to look at their spending policies – task force the budget – instead of lurching forward with what appears to be a lack of planning?

Televise Work Sessions, Planning Board, Zoning Board Meetings. Major policy decisions are made at these meetings, and, in the case of the Common Council Work Sessions, and Special Meetings seemingly scheduled suspiciously close to holidays and at inopportune times to satisfy developer priorties. Important city issues are decided on in a small packed conference room with limited audience. The city should televise these sessions and Planning and Zoning Board meetings to better inform the public. Lack of equipment is no excuse. They could also be easily televised over the internet via the city website. If WPCNR can do it with White Plains Week, the city with its Commissioner devoted to internet services and computers, could certainly do it.

Enact Surcharge to Arrest Assessment Decline. It is no secret that declining commercial assessments are killing Mr. and Mrs. and Ms. White Plains. This year the owner of a $700,000 house in White Plains will pay over $10,000 a year in school, city and county taxes with no end in site. A Tennessee County has moved to enact surcharges on increased value of commercial and residential properties to reflect the actual resale value of the properties. The city explore a surcharge for services, an air rights tax, or similar mechanism to relieve the White Plains residential property owner. The Adam Bradley separate Commercial Tax Rate for assessments (designed to eliminate the Equalization Rate penalty that increases White Plains property tax for homeowners when our homes increase in value), does not have any shot at getting passed in the senate. It is time for the city to take action and take aim at the commercial property owners who are bleeding the homeowners with certioraris.

Add Warming Shelters: My sources tell me there are a lot more than 17 homeless persons who need shelter from the cold and misery of one of the dampest coldest miserable winters we are experiencing. The homeless bed shortfall is by no means solved despite the efforts of the last two weeks. I suggest the backslapping and the sanctimonious pats on the back that characterized the last special meeting of the Common Council when the council agreed to allow cots is premature and in bad taste. Once again our Common Council has shown they are not leaders. They should reach out on their own to enlist the aid of concerns within the Central Downtown area to make available vacant buildings to provide beds for them all. Sites that come to mind are: the St. John’s School, which is closed and empty – and fenced. If the Archdiocese would step forward and give its permission to use this vacant space nights, you have plenty of room to house the homeless. But that’s just one place. I also suggest the fire house down by the railroad station, the Fire Station at Lexington and Maple, the White Plains Housing Authority, Berkeley College, Mercy College. Could we explore with a little creativity, please? And could we have them open all year? There is no excuse for not taking a lead on the issue, when no one else is.

Liaison with the Department of Transportation on the Tappan Zee/I-287 Corridor: This is long overdue. You cannot make plans for developing the railroad station area – as the council seems to be inclined to explore – without working with the state. If White Plains is not careful we are going to have another Exit 6,7,8 construction nightmare rammed down our throats. One look at the way the Department of Transporation has ruined the Central Westchester Parkway and eastern gateway to our city is a preview of what the DOT is going to do to White Plains unless we start looking over their shoulders. Could the Mayor and the Common Council get on the stick on this issue. You cannot redo the Railroad station without figuring out the role of light rail and commuter rail east-west. At last look on this issue – the geniuses were talking light bus routes! Are you kidding me, DOT? We are polluting the planet with fumes and you’re even thinking more buses, which no one rides???? This kind of thinking is going to wreck White Plains unless as I say, the Mayor and the Council start interfacing with the state on this issue. It doesn’t matter what you think you want to develop if the state wants to develop something else.

Illegal Housing Crackdown: The next time one of the multi-family homes with 50 persons in it burns – the city may not be so lucky. When 208 West Post Road burned, this was a warning. According to the Mayor, the residents attempted to put the fire out themselves rather than call the fire department. I wonder why? It is time to get tough on the illegal rooming houses, not matter how many rich and powerful politically connected slum scum own them. If, and mark my words this may happen next week or next month, 10 persons die in an illegal housing fire, White Plains will be front page news. You think the Journal News gave Bill Ryan a hard time, just wait.

The owners of those homes will be indicted for negligent manslaughter, and the city will be sued. The U.S. District Attorney and the State Attorney General will see another great investigation, and White Plains will receive an incredible black eye. Remember the Providence fire? Remember Coconut Grove?

It is time to publish every housing violation; publish the names of the owners; and start eminent domain proceedings to relieve owners of those Uriah Heap rooming house cash streams – after the second violation. And could we inspect once a month please? The only reason illegal housing exists is because it is in the best interest of the city or the powerful to let it continue.

We have also heard that organizations pretending to help immigrants steer them to housing that is illegal. How sordid and despicable is that? If WPCNR can confirm this—this would be a horrible thing. I hope it is not true.

Illegal housing isn’t O.K. because important people own it. It’s slum perpetuation.

When they carry the dead babies out of the next char job, the questions will come hard, fast, and relentless, then will come the indictments, the investigations, and the revelation of who owns these scurrilous establishments.

The city, the Common Council, the authorities have to make a choice here and the time to make it is now. Stamp it out. Either by buying them all out quietly.