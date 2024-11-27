THANKSGIVING WISHES

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

Thanksgiving is a cherished time to gather with loved ones, reflect on our blessings, and share in the warmth of gratitude. It’s a moment to appreciate the connections we hold dear and the abundance we enjoy.

However, it’s also a time to remember those who may face challenges during the holiday – those struggling to put food on the table, those far from family, or those spending the day alone.

This Thanksgiving, let’s embrace the spirit of community. A small act of kindness – donating to a local food pantry, volunteering at a shelter, or simply reaching out to someone who might need a friendly voice – can make a profound difference.

As we give thanks for the good in our lives, let’s extend that gratitude into action, helping others find their reasons to be thankful, too.

Wishing you and your family a Happy, Healthy, and Heartwarming Thanksgiving.

Sincerely,



Ben Boykin

Legislator, 5th District