Hits: 0

PROFESSOR ROLANDI OF PACE UNIVERSITY AND JOHN JAY SCHOOL OF JUSTICE, IS AN EXPERT IN NEW YORK STATE LAW AND THE STATE POSITION AND STRATEGIES IN WHAT IT CAN AND CANNOT DO UNDER DIRECTIONS AND POLICIES SET BY WASHINGTON. TONIGHT HE REVIEWS HOW A TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AND A HARRIS ADMINISTRATION HAVE AS THEIR OPTIONS IN VARIOUS CONGRESS AND PRESIDENCY POLICIES AND NEW YORK STATE OPTIONS IN THE SITUATIONS.

(This “People To Be Heard” election special is being aired on www.whiteplainscommunitymedia.org at special repeat times along with other programs commenting on the election. Check the website for days and times.)