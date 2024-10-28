LIVE REAL TIME VIDEO OF EARLY VOTING PLACES IN GREENBURGH

Hits: 37

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER OCTOBER 28, 2024

This is the link to the live stream of Greenburgh Town Hall early voting site. Lines were very long on Saturday and Sunday (close to two hours). We provided a live stream four years ago of early voting. It helped voters decide when lines were shortest. The live stream will be up till the end of early voting on Sunday. We want the voting process to be as convenient as possible.

https://www.greenburghny.com/722/Stream-Town-Hall-Video

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor