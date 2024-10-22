October 22—4 to the Hall: BRYANT, GALEF GAY, ROGOWSKY Inducted to WPHS Hall of Fame

Hits: 105

Four White Plains High School graduates were inducted into the White Plains High School Hall of Fame on Thursday, October 17 in a ceremony at the school. (L to Right, Shawn Bryant ’81, Sandra Galef ’58, Mara Gay ’04, Larry Rogowsky ’90)

The 2024 inductees are: Sandra Galef ’58, member of the New York State Assembly for 30 years; Shawn Bryant ’81, Managing Director at Deloitte Consulting; Larry Rogowsky ’90, Tony Award winning Broadway producer, and Mara Gay ‘04, member of The New York Times Editorial Board.

The Hall of Fame pays tribute to White Plains High School alumni/ae who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers and/or have significantly and positively impacted the lives of others.

The honorees met with students during the day before the Induction Ceremony attended by County Executive George Latimer, White Plains Mayor Tom Roach, State Senator Shelley Mayer, school administrators, teachers, students, family and friends.

This is the twenty-first class of distinguished alumni/ae selected since the Hall of Fame was established in 1996, bringing the total number of inductees to 90. It is estimated that more than 40,000 students have graduated from White Plains High School in its 128 years of continuous operation.

The inductees were selected by an anonymous committee of representatives of civic and school groups who considered nominations submitted by the public. New nominations are welcomed each year.

More information is available at https://hs.whiteplainspublicschools.org/organizations1/hall-of-fame.

2024 WPHS Hall of Fame Selectees

SANDRA GALEF , Class of 1958 – Ms. Galef, a former teacher, served 13 years on the Westchester County Board of Legislators before representing northern Westchester for 30 years, from 1993 to 2023, in the New York State Assembly.

SHAWN BRYANT , Class of 1981 – A managing director and head of the sports business practice at Deloitte Consulting in New York City, Mr. Bryant has held key leadership positions with ESPN, Intel Sports, the Harlem Globetrotters and the National Basketball Association.

LARRY ROGOWSKY , Class of 1990 – Larry Rogowsky is a three-time Tony Award-winning theater producer whose shows include Moulin Rouge!, revivals of Company and Angels in America and three shows currently on Broadway – The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy and Merrily We Roll Along.