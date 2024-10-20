RUNDOWN ON THE 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS FORUM WITH CANDIDATES MIRIAM LEAVITT FLISSER AND GEORGE LATIMER

Hits: 43

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2024. By John F. Bailey. October 20, 2024:

Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Republican Miriam Leavitt Flisser traded positions on issues Thursday night at the Westchester League of Women Voters forum before 40 persons in the White Plains Library Television Studio.

Leading off, Mr. Latimer said he through his 30 year career in politics “ stood for standing up for things,” motivated by strategy to present a solution. Ms. Miriam Leavitt Flisser said “she had come as an immigrant to America and loved the country and its way of life.”

On Infrastructure , Flisser said her interest is in protecting homes and our way of life. Latimer said planning infrastructure had to be a “co-operative like procedure” in dividing government money for local infrastructure proven in need of improvement, pointing out $17 Million he helped acquire for Yonkers sewage treatment plants for example.

On Free Speech, Mr. Latimer said “violence is not acceptable,” and on the internet when people “disrespect and ridicule that is not acceptable.” He pointed out that if you got a tyrant in the Presidency they would oppose all who oppose the tyrant’s views and the opposition’s free speech would not be allowed.

Flisser agreed saying “You are not allowed to yell fire in a crowded theater that is not free speech,” and observed “you cannot use free speech as a weapon online.”

Financial Campaign Reform: Ms. Flisser said there should be restrictions on candidates using New York State Grants for campaign funds. Latimer pointed this was moot, because Supreme Court decisions within last few years declared there could be no limit on any contributions to campaigns by persons or organizations or corporations.

Immigration: Mr. Latimer favored more border security and argued that immigrants needed for work such as harvests and businesses needed interim courts (as he suggested) be created to clear them to work where they are needed instead of states shipping them to cities like New York and Chicago. He said the refusal to pass an immigration law recently by Republicans (which happened because Donald Trump told the Republicans not to vote for it), showed immigration remained a bipartisan issue. Flisser said there were 200,000 children being retained in the U.S. and she wanted to help immigrant children and educate them.

Gun Rights. Flisser said she favored keeping guns out of criminals’ hands, but did not offer specifics. Here Latimer pointed out “The question is do criminals have the right to bear arms. The answer is perform uniform background checks (on persons trying to buy guns). This policy (of calls for background checks) has been used as a red herring to prevent uniform background checks(legislation).

Social Policy: Here both Flisser, a lifetime pediatrician, who said she was heartbroken when doctors refused to perform an abortion and a mother died recentl), and Latimer agreed questions on right to abortion to preserve a prospective mother’s health or other difficult health situation, should be decided between mother and pediatrician and not by any law.

Working Across the Aisle: Flisser maintained she had no political affiliation with either Democrat or Republican parties and would weigh what different congress members would say.

Latimer said he would 1.) Treat all with respect 2. Don’t let disagreement get in the way. 3. You find a way to find a solution

Climate Change: Latimer said climate change has to be dealt with, affordable electric vehicles supported by infrastructure that will get people to buy them.

Flisser said she was not ready to believe the science on climate change was correct, saying “I am not ready yet. They are taking our homes. Taking our cars.”

Latimer took strenuous exception saying with passion: “It is foolish to ignore climate change. There will be no excuse.”

ON STRONG LEADERS. Ms. Leavitt Flisser said America should continue to build military capabilities to protect us, “We need to make our country better not abandon our allies not abandon our strength.”

Mr. Latimer deferred: “First, We do not abandon Ukraine. You let Ukraine go. Then South Korea, Taiwan, are next. We should stand by Israel. Stand by Ukraine against our real enemy: the Russia, China, North Korea Iran Axis of Evil.”

Finance Reform: Latimer, said he would work to eliminate the SALT TAX that hurts Westchester but said there is a big roadblock on the salt tax repeal vs the extension of previous Trump tax cuts for the wealthy.

On social security Latimer suggested raising the base of who has to pay social security for 10 to 25 years might be a solution.

Flisser agreed, saying she thought the system needed to be reworked.

On Health Care, Flisser, a pediatrician, suggested that billing was a major problem in the medical industry. She said “Everybody every day has access to health care and it goes further in the hole– it does not work. Doctors are under pressure to call for more tests only to protect themselves.” Latimer said the Affordable Care act that the Republicans want to do away with, and replace it with a “concept” with no specifics feared “All programs will be affected.”

Supreme Court Reform. Both were against adding more judges to the Supreme Court. Latimer said an ethical study on ethical standards for Supreme Court justices needed to be done and suggested term limits for Supreme Judges with a initial term and if they are deemed to have done a good job could be reappointed.

Affordable Housing: Ms. Flisser supported it if control was local (citing how as Mayor of Scarsdale she had stopped a 40 story complex from being built.) Mr. Latimer cited 2,500 units he has built with developers in the 5 years he has been County Executive, saying you have to“incentivize” the developer to enable them to pay the loan for construction of the project.

On Education: Flisser said she supported enabling immigrant families housing with education for their children because that was what she experienced when she came over as an immigrant. Latimer said education was important but should not impose your values (as a leader) on other people. “It is not a freedom to order other people’s rights.”

Ms. Flisser in her closing statement, emphasized how she grew up local, and would be sensitive to local issues and needs.

In his closing statement, Mr. Latimer said Westchester having elected him to represent them in the County Legislator, the State Assembly, the State Senate and County Executive was a great honor and said if they were to elect him to Congress it would be the greatest gift he could ever receive.