OCT 10– THIS WEEK ON MARTINE–IT’S A HAPPENING!

Note: The Museum Pass Program is for White Plains Public Library cardholders only – and the Library will be closed on Monday, October 14, for Columbus Day.

The Museum is a vibrant, playful learning hub with opportunities for kids and their grown-ups to create, build, discover and explore. It is open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and located in the historic Bathhouse on the famed Playland boardwalk in Rye, N.Y.

The White Plains Public Library is pleased to announce the addition of the Westchester Children’s Museum to the Museum Pass Program . The Library pass provides free admission for four people (at least one adult).