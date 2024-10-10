OCT 10– THIS WEEK ON MARTINE–IT’S A HAPPENING!

|
Westchester Children’s Museum
The White Plains Public Library is pleased to announce the addition of the Westchester Children’s Museum to the Museum Pass Program
. The Library pass provides free admission for four people (at least one adult).
The Museum is a vibrant, playful learning hub with opportunities for kids and their grown-ups to create, build, discover and explore.
It is open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and located in the historic Bathhouse on the famed Playland boardwalk in Rye, N.Y.
To reserve a Museum Pass, visit our website and under Info & Help click on Museum Passes or call us at 914-422-1480.
Note: The Museum Pass Program is for White Plains Public Library cardholders only – and the Library will be closed on Monday, October 14, for Columbus Day.
Tim Baird
Manager of Adult Services
tbaird@whiteplainslibrary.org
