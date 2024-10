WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT THE OCT 11 REPORT –7:30 PM CH 45 FIOS. CH 76 OPTIMUM AND www.wpcommunitymedia.org

Hits: 31

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ROLL IN INTERNET IDENTITY THEFT NO ONE KNOWS ABOUT

ROBOCALLERS AT WORK SCAMMING, STEELING, ELECTIONEERING MORE ROBOCALLS IN 2024 THAN 2023

THE CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT RACES 16 AND 17

HOW TO VOTE ON WHETHER TO GIVE COUNTY LEGISLATORS 4 YEAR TERMS AND HOW TO VOTE ON THE ERA AMENDMENT.

COUNTY BUYS 60 KENSICO AVE FOR $1,030,000 FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING

HONORING ANDY SPANO

WESTCHESTER TURNS THE COVID TIDE. KEEP UP SOCIALIZING WITH CARE

DON’T LET YOUR PICTURES BE STOLEN FROM YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS. MILLIONS OF PHOTOS SWIPED FROM BIG NAME SOCIAL MEDIA, AND POSTED ON DATING WEBSITES, MANY MORE MILLIONS BILKED ON FALSE FRAUDULENT FEES FROM DATE SITES THAT JUST TAKE YOUR MONEY. INTERNET NEEDS IRONCLAD SUPERVISION OF INTERNET FRAUD NOW BY THE GOVERNMENT NOW A FEW INDICTMENTS PLEASE?