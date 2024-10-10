ON THE BALLOT IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY USA NOVEMBER 5

en Español Dear Friends and Neighbors, Please check out my weekly update below, which includes information on the following: Flip Your Ballot on Nov. 5th! – Vote Yes for 4-Year Terms

Unclaimed Funds Workshop – 10/16 in Yonkers

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

A Yom Kippur Message ​Thank you for taking the time to read it! All the best,

Catherine F. Parker

Legislator, 7th District Attention Westchester Voters! Flip Your Ballot on November 5th! Vote Yes for 4-Year Terms for Westchester County Legislators

A Unanimously Approved, Bi-Partisan Proposal The Westchester County Board of Legislators is proposing an amendment to extend legislative terms from two to four years while preserving the existing 12-year term limits. Known as Westchester County Proposition 2024-1, this change would align Westchester County with 70% of other counties in the state that have already adopted longer terms. This amendment is designed to better serve today’s voters by enabling Legislators to concentrate on policy rather than politics. With term limits firmly established, Legislators can dedicate themselves to the work they were elected to do, instead of campaigning every other year. On November 5th, turn over the ballot and vote Yes to go from 2 to 4-year terms. Board of Legislators Unclaimed Funds Workshop

Find out if you are eligible for a refund Over 65,000 Westchester County residents have unclaimed funds waiting to be collected. In collaboration with the New York State Comptroller’s Office, the County Executive and Board of Legislators are hosting a series of workshops to assist residents in reclaiming their money. The next workshop will be held on Thursday, October 16th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grinton I. Will Public Library in Yonkers. For more information and to check if you have unclaimed funds, visit our website. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month The Westchester County Health Department encourages women ages 40+ to schedule a mammogram this October and discuss their risk factors with a healthcare provider. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in American women, and 10% of cases occur in those under 45. Early detection and understanding personal risk are key. Women at average risk should have regular screenings, while those at higher risk may need them more frequently. To reduce breast cancer risk, maintain a healthy weight, stay active, and avoid alcohol, tobacco, and long-term hormone therapy. Learn more about breast cancer screening and support in Westchester. Yom Kippur: A Sacred Day of Reflection, Repentance, and Renewal Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, is the holiest day in the Jewish calendar—a sacred time for reflection, repentance, and fasting, offering an opportunity to seek forgiveness and begin anew. Rooted in ancient biblical traditions, Yom Kippur reminds us of the enduring values of inner peace, humility, and reconciling with others. As we reflect on the meaning of this day, let it serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of accountability and unity. May this day bring renewal to us all. G’mar Chatima Tova – May you be sealed in the Book of Life. en Español Queridos Amigos y Vecinos, Consulte mi actualización semanal a continuación, que incluye información sobre lo siguiente: ¡Voltea tu boleta el 5 de Noviembre! – Vote Sí para mandatos de 4 años

Taller de Fondos No Reclamados – 16/10 en Yonkers

Mes de Concientización sobre el Cáncer de Mama

Un mensaje de Yom Kipur ​ ¡Gracias por tomarte tu tiempo para leerlo! Todo lo mejor,

Catherine F. Parker

Legislador, Distrito 7