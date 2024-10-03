en Español Dear Friends and Neighbors, On Monday evening, September 30, 2024, I had the privilege of presenting a Voter Forum at the YWCA Women’s Residence in White Plains. During the forum, I spoke on a variety of topics, including voter eligibility, voter registration, and voting by absentee ballot. The YWCA Women’s Residence is home to 193 women and stands as the largest provider of supportive housing and comprehensive services for women throughout New York State. Since its establishment in 1930, the YWCA has been dedicated to offering safe, affordable, and comfortable housing for a diverse group of women, including those who are low-income, working professionals, homeless, survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, as well as those with mental health and physical disabilities. Please check out my weekly update below for more news and eventsSincerely,

Ben Boykin

Legislator, 5th District Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration On Monday, the Westchester County Board of Legislators hosted a vibrant celebration honoring Hispanic Heritage Month, themed “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together.” This theme, designated by the National Council of Hispanic Employment Program Managers, underscores the importance of Hispanic representation and participation in shaping our nation’s future. The event honored two distinguished leaders in the Hispanic-American community: Wilson Soto, Esq. of Yonkers, and Karine Patiño, Esq. of Mount Kisco. Read More Westchester Watch: Legislative Highlights At its fifteenth regular Board meeting of the year, the Westchester County Board of Legislators approved several measures, including launching a summer youth employment and training initiative for local communities, funded by a grant from New York Presbyterian Hospital. The Board also approved a six-year contract to enhance faculty compensation and professional development at Westchester Community College and passed a bond act for technology infrastructure upgrades at the college’s Valhalla campus. For more information on these items and others passed at Monday’s meeting, visit westchesterlegislators.com/latest-news. Candlelight Vigil for Victims of Domestic Violence October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On Tuesday, October 1st the Board of Legislators joined County Executive George Latimer to “Shine the Light on Domestic Violence” in Westchester. This event emphasizes our shared commitment to making Westchester a safe place for all residents inside and outside their homes. We are grateful to County Executive George Latimer, Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, Robi Schlaff from the Westchester County Office for Women, and Cindy Kanusher from Pace Women’s Justice Center for their vital roles in passing this legislation, co-sponsored by Legislators David Imamura and Emiljana Ulaj, which provides essential safety measures, including free lock changes for survivors of domestic violence and their families. This initiative empowers survivors to regain security and control without fear of judgment or stigma. A heartfelt thank you to all our community partners including Legal Services of the Hudson Valley, My Sister’s Place, Pace Women’s Justice Center, Victims Assistance Services, New Dawn for their year-round support, with a special thanks to Hope’s Door for spearheading this event. Join Us for the Next Board of Legislators’ Meeting The Board of Legislators invites you to participate in our upcoming meeting on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. This is your opportunity to provide valuable input on matters that affect our community. We will open the meeting with an invocation as we recognize the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Israel. To watch the live stream of the meeting, visit the Meeting Calendar section on our website. Navigate to the video column and click on “in progress.” If you wish to speak or share comments, please follow our Speaker Participation Instructions Diverse Abilities Job Fair The Westchester County Office of Economic Development is pleased to announce that the Westchester Diverse Abilities Job Fair will return to the Westchester County Center on Wednesday, October 9th from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event offers people with diverse abilities the opportunity to participate in one-on-one interviews and access dozens of employers and resource providers. Learn More Board of Legislators Unclaimed Funds Workshop

Find out if you are eligible for a refund Over 65,000 Westchester County residents have unclaimed funds waiting to be collected. In collaboration with the New York State Comptroller’s Office, the County Executive and Board of Legislators are hosting a series of workshops to assist residents in reclaiming their money. The next workshop will be held on Thursday, October 10th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mamaroneck Town Hall. For more information and to check if you have unclaimed funds, click here. World Mental Health Day is on October 10th, a time to recognize the importance of mental health and advocate for better support in our communities. In Westchester County, we took action by funding a new Mental Health Clinic through a $1,000,000 Bond Act. This clinic, located at 112 East Post Road, White Plains, expands access to essential mental health services for those in need, especially individuals with complex needs. By investing in such resources, we are building a more supportive and compassionate environment for all. Let’s continue to work together to prioritize mental health and well-being. en Español Queridos amigos y vecinos, El Lunes por la noche, 30 de Septiembre de 2024, tuve el privilegio de presentar un Foro de Votantes en la Residencia para Mujeres de la YWCA en White Plains. Durante el foro, hablé sobre una variedad de temas, incluyendo la elegibilidad para votar, el registro de votantes y la votación por boleta de voto ausente. La Residencia para Mujeres de la YWCA es el hogar de 193 mujeres y se destaca como el mayor proveedor de viviendas de apoyo y servicios integrales para mujeres en todo el estado de Nueva York. Desde su establecimiento en 1930, la YWCA se ha dedicado a ofrecer viviendas seguras, asequibles y cómodas para un grupo diverso de mujeres, incluyendo aquellas de bajos ingresos, profesionales, personas sin hogar, sobrevivientes de violencia doméstica y trata de personas, así como mujeres con discapacidades físicas y de salud mental. Por favor, revisa mi actualización semanal a continuación para más noticias y eventos. Atentamente,

Ben Boykin

Legislator, 5th District Celebración del Mes de la Herencia Hispana El lunes, la Junta de Legisladores del Condado de Westchester organizó una vibrante celebración en honor al Mes de la Herencia Hispana, bajo el tema “Pioneros del Cambio: Moldeando el Futuro Juntos”. Este tema, designado por el Consejo Nacional de Gerentes del Programa de Empleo Hispano, resalta la importancia de la representación y participación hispana en la formación del futuro de nuestra nación. Durante el evento, se homenajeó a dos distinguidos líderes de la comunidad hispanoamericana: Wilson Soto, Esq. de Yonkers, y Karine Patiño, Esq. de Mount Kisco. Lee mas aqui. Vigilancia de Westchester: Destacados Legislativos En su decimoquinta reunión ordinaria del año, la Junta de Legisladores del Condado de Westchester aprobó varias medidas, incluyendo el lanzamiento de una iniciativa de empleo y formación juvenil de verano para las comunidades locales, financiada por una subvención del Hospital New York Presbyterian. La Junta también aprobó un contrato de seis años para mejorar la compensación del profesorado y el desarrollo profesional en el Westchester Community College, y aprobó una ley de bonos para la mejora de la infraestructura tecnológica en el campus de Valhalla del colegio. Para obtener más información sobre estos temas y otros aprobados en la reunión del lunes, visite westchesterlegislators.com/latest-news. Vigilia a la luz de las velas para las víctimas de la violencia doméstica Octubre es el Mes de Concientización sobre la Violencia Doméstica. El martes 1 de octubre, la Junta de Legisladores se unió al Ejecutivo del Condado, George Latimer, para “Iluminar contra la Violencia Doméstica” en Westchester. Este evento resalta nuestro compromiso compartido de hacer de Westchester un lugar seguro para todos los residentes, tanto dentro como fuera de sus hogares. Agradecemos al Ejecutivo del Condado George Latimer, al Vice Ejecutivo del Condado Ken Jenkins, a Robi Schlaff de la Oficina para la Mujer del Condado de Westchester y a Cindy Kanusher del Centro de Justicia para Mujeres de Pace por sus roles fundamentales en la aprobación de esta legislación, copatrocinada por los legisladores David Imamura y Emiljana Ulaj. Esta ley proporciona medidas esenciales de seguridad, incluyendo cambios de cerraduras gratuitos para sobrevivientes de violencia doméstica y sus familias. Esta iniciativa permite a los sobrevivientes recuperar su seguridad y control sin temor a ser juzgados o estigmatizados. Un agradecimiento especial a todos nuestros socios comunitarios, incluyendo Servicios Legales del Valle de Hudson, My Sister’s Place, Centro de Justicia para Mujeres de Pace, Servicios de Asistencia a Víctimas, New Dawn por su apoyo durante todo el año, y en especial a Hope’s Door por liderar este evento. Únase a Nosotros para la Próxima Reunión de la Junta de Legisladores La Junta de Legisladores lo invita a participar en nuestra próxima reunión el Lunes 7 de Octubre de 2024 a las 7:00 p.m. Esta es una oportunidad para aportar su valiosa opinión sobre los asuntos que afectan a nuestra comunidad. Comenzaremos la reunión con una invocación, reconociendo el primer aniversario de los ataques terroristas en Israel. Para ver la transmisión en vivo de la reunión, visite la sección del Calendario de Reuniones en nuestro sitio web. Diríjase a la columna de videos y haga clic en “en progreso”. Si desea hablar o compartir comentarios, siga nuestras Instrucciones para la Participación de Oradores. Feria de Empleo para Personas con Habilidades Diversas La Oficina de Desarrollo Económico del Condado de Westchester se complace en anunciar que la Feria de Empleo para Personas con Habilidades Diversas regresará al Centro del Condado de Westchester el Miércoles 9 de Octubre de 10:00 a.m. a 12:30 p.m. El evento ofrece a las personas con habilidades diversas la oportunidad de participar en entrevistas individuales y acceder a docenas de empleadores y proveedores de recursos. Aprende mas. Taller de Fondos No Reclamados del Consejo de Legisladores

Descubra si es elegible para un reembolso Más de 65,000 residentes del Condado de Westchester tienen fondos no reclamados esperando ser recogidos. En colaboración con la Oficina del Contralor del Estado de Nueva York, el Ejecutivo del Condado y el Consejo de Legisladores están organizando una serie de talleres para ayudar a los residentes a reclamar su dinero. El próximo taller se llevará a cabo el Jueves, 10 de Octubre de 11 a.m. a 2 p.m. en el Ayuntamiento de Mamaroneck. Para obtener más información y verificar si tiene fondos no reclamados, haga clic aqui. El Día Mundial de la Salud Mental es el 10 de Octubre, una ocasión para reconocer la importancia de la salud mental y abogar por un mejor apoyo en nuestras comunidades. En el Condado de Westchester, tomamos acción financiando una nueva Clínica de Salud Mental a través de un Acto de Bonos de $1,000,000. Esta clínica, ubicada en 112 East Post Road, White Plains, amplía el acceso a servicios esenciales de salud mental para quienes lo necesitan, especialmente para personas con necesidades complejas. Al invertir en estos recursos, estamos construyendo un entorno más solidario y compasivo para todos. Sigamos trabajando juntos para priorizar la salud mental y el bienestar.