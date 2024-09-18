SEPT 18– NO WESTCHESTER DISTRICT ATTORNEY FORUM. SUSAN CACACE DECLINES TO PARTICIPATE

Hits: 57

The League of Women Voters of Westchester announces that a proposed Candidates Forum for Westchester District Attorney will not be held.

Democratic Candidate Susan Cacace has declined the League’s invitation to participate in the proposed October 24, 2024 forum at the White Plains Public Library. However, Republican candidate, John Sarcone, has accepted the candidates forum invitation.

A candidates meeting with only one candidate present is an open or empty chair meeting, and is not permitted under League rules and its policy of nonpartisanship. The League regrets that this important educational event for voters has to be cancelled.

“This is a lost opportunity for the public to hear directly from candidates in person and to address their own questions to them,” stated Westchester County League President Kathy Meany. “We strive to run forums in a respectful, non-partisan environment that encourages civil discourse and allows candidates to communicate with the people they are seeking to represent. It is a disappointment that there will be no such opportunity for voters residing in Westchester County.