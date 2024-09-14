NEW! THE MASTER OF CIDER INTRODUCES THE HARD CIDER TOUR

Hits: 51

THE SAME GREAT THOMPSON CIDERS YOU LOVE ARE BACK AND A NEW DIFFERENT BOLDER CIDER EXPERIENCE DEBUTS

WPCNR GETS AROUND. By John F. Bailey. September 14, 2024:

It’s Autumn in New York Cider Time in Westchester County with the greatest apples in the world

The Cider Master of Westchester County, Geofrey Thompson creator of the famous Thompson’s Cider Mill and orchard in 1976 opens today Saturday and tomorrow Sunday, 10 TO 5 at the 334 Binn Road off Route 134. My son and I have been going there since 1976.

The Johnny Appleseed of Westchester County, Mr. Thompson’s cider is known throughout the county and the Northeast, Fresh-pressed by Mr. Thompson personally every weekend and you can pick it up today at the old cider place 135 Binn Road

After this weekend the ciders will be at the new Tasting Room 1311 Kitchawan Road, off Route 134.

This fall, The Professor of Cider is introducing his unique one-of-a-kind local apple creations of historic flavored ciders of the past to appeal to wine enthusiasts, beer aficionados and persons looking for the taste of cider with his famous traditional ciders at the local Cider Site giving adults another year-round way to enjoy cider Americans drank in the late 1800s and first 20 years of the 20th Century.

HARD CIDER TOUR AT THE RIVERMARKET, TARRYTOWN THURSDAY.

In what his leading public relations and marketing business, the renowned Thompson & Bender firm, would call a soft opening Mr. Thompson and Dan O’Brien of Yorktown and Liz Bracken-Thompson have been introducing the new cider kids on the block: his hard cider creations.

INTRODUCING THE NEW HARD CIDER CHORUSLINE AT RIVERFRONT.

I ran into this Hard Cider Tour at Sam’s of Gedney Way Bar Wednesday and then Mr. Cider invited me to Rivermarket in Tarrytown to try the new “HARD CIDER LINE”.

Brenda Starr tastes the Antique Apple Rose’

Hard cider is a different cider experience – it’s hard,uses westchester apples, tastes dry and semi-dry catering to wine enthusiasts deliciously mellow and refreshing the autumn drink of the past you can enjoy all year responsibly because it has a more refreshing taste than wines in this reporter’s opinion, a smooth cidery finish, (if cider can have a finish), without the sweetness of the exuberant traditional autumn, non-alcoholic ciders which are creatively pressed the old-fashion way weekly at the traditional Thompson’s Cider Mill presses on 335 Binn Road.

The Hard cider line are ready now after 7 years of development in the cider labs and traditional presses at the Thompson Cider Mill. Mr. Thompson (right) and Dan O’Brien (left), who keeps records of the apples and blends and combination results of each blend of apples used in each “ciderage” (my word), report the Hard Ciders let you experience the refreshing hard cider of the 19th and early 20th centuries, the ciders that built the railroads, towns cities. Hard Cider was the working man’s refresher.

The alcohol content is 6.8% and are gluten-free. They come in 750 ml. bottles with screw off, screw-back in tight caps. Apple Rose’, Semi Dry and Dry Hard Ciders also come in handy convenient 4-packs of 12 oz. bottles and in 5 gallon kegs.

Starting next week the ciders, traditional sweet and unique you remember and love welcome the new Thompson Hard Cider line to the Cider Stage. Here are the flavors

The mellow new hard ciders may be tasted 10 to 5 Saturdays and Sundays at the new Thompson’s Cider Mill at Sundial Farm 1311 Kitchawan Road (Route 134). The phone number is 914-271-2254.