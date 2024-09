Dear Friends and Neighbors,

I am excited to share with you, today, the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) has appointed me as its new President for the 2024-2025 year term.

NYSAC serves as the united voice of our counties, committed to educate, advocate, represent and serve our constituents. It also plays a vital role in identifying and addressing issues that impact our counties.

Click here to view my acceptance speech.