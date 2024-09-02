SEPTEMBER 1 — WHITE PLAINS URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY TO ACQUIRE THREE PROPERTIES FOR PARKING GARAGE FOR WINBROOK AND WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL USE

Hits: 11

Hits: 0

WPCNR EAST SIDE STORY. From White Plains URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY Minutes. September 1, 2024:

The previously stymied efforts of the City of White Plains to acquire privately owned properties along East Post Road that were rejected by private owners, proceeded in another direction last week.

The White Plains Urban Renewal Agency voted 4-0 to use eminent domain to acquire 42-44 East Post Road have been resumed after a vote last Monday, August 26.

The agency voted 4-0 to acquire the former BP gas station, a medical supply building and the Firestone retail outlet a 431 foot stretch of property on East Post Road.

Commissioner of Planning Christopher Gomez of the Planning Department in the minutes of that meeting made a statement as an explanation for the hiring of AKRF an environmental issues consultant to conduct an environmental review of the planned acquisitions:

“The primary purpose of the land sale is to finalize the consolidation of parcels along the East Post Road corridor in order to construct a municipal parking structure that will cater to the parking needs of the immediate area, including Brookfield Commons, White Plains Hospital, and local businesses.

Before any land sale proceeds, a thorough environmental review must be conducted. This review will include a traffic analysis, address any potential contamination, and include other relevant analyses to evaluate the impacts and public benefits of selling Authority land. Additionally, suitable mitigation measures where appropriate will be provided.”