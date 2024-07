TONIGHT 7:30 PM EDT WHITE PLAINS WEEK THE JULY 26 REPORT ON FIOS COUNTYWIDE CH 45. WP OPTIMUM CH 76 AND www.wpcommunitymedia.org

Hits: 80

GEORGE LATIMER AND THE DoIT TEAM RESTORE COUNTY TECHNOLOGY IN 9 HOURS AFTER GREATEST NETWORK TECH OUTAGE THAT AFFECTED MILLIONS OF COMPUTERS

THE COUNTY EMPLOYEES WHO RECONNECTED THE COUNT TECH SERVICES CUT BY THE WORLD WIDE FAILURE– WHAT A JOB! THEY WERE READY. KNEW WHAT TO DO. HAD PLAN AND RE-RIGGED IN 9 HOURS. CONGRATULATIONS TO THE DoIT PROFESSIONALS…YOUR PROFESSIONALS!

YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE LADIES AND GENTLEMEN NOW RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT FOR THE DEMOCRATS: KAMALA HARRIS, NOW RUNNING FOR BIDEN, HARRIS NUMBER TWO

COUNCILWOMAN FOR 10 YEARS, NADINE HUNT-ROBINSON,THE PEOPLE’S ADVOCATE

ANNOUNCES HER POLITICAL FUTURE. STARTS LISTENING TOUR

HOUSING PRICES INFLATE TO RECORD LEVELS AND RISING AS

100% OF OWNERS SELLING HOMES IN JUNE GOT THEIR ORIGINAL LISTING PRICE

NUMBER OF HOMES ON MARKET IN COUNTY IN JUNE JUST 947 DOWN 17%

BANKS SQUEEZING THE BUYER HOPING TO BUY THEIR FIRST HOME

COVID INFECTIONS HIGH AFTER 3 WEEKS IN JULY WESTCHESTER RECORDS 2,313 NEW COVID CASES IN 3 WEEKS

MID HUDSON REGION ALL 7 COUNTIES SHOW HOSPITALIZATIONS FOR COVID UP 57%

MID HUDSON REGION REPORTS 4,032 CASES OF COVID IN 3 WEEKS OF JULY AND

WESTCHESTER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR 2,313 OF THOSE CASED.

COVID HAS INCREASED IN 22 OF THE 26 WEEKS OF THIS YEAR. BEEN GROWING FOR HALF THE YEAR

JOHN BAILEY REMEMBERS THE MOON LANDING 55 YEARS AGO THIS WEEK

