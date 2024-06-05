LEADING CRITIC OF CONGESTION PRICING ON GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL’S HALTING CONGESTION PRICING INDEFINITELY

Hits: 59

STATEMENT ON CONGESTION PRICING TAX HALT BY KEEP NYC CONGESTION TAX FREE FROM COREY BEARAK, ONE OF THE LEADING CRITICS OF CONGESTION PRICING:

“Governor Kathy Hochul would be one-hundred-percent right to halt the controversial congestion pricing tax fiasco.

She should then kill it and bury it deep in the ground.

This regressive and totally unnecessary tax would be terrible for New York’s struggling economy, and it would increase traffic and air pollution in some of New York’s most vulnerable communities…

This tax is not only unnecessary, it would be a permanent inflationary drag on New York’s economic future. It needs to go, root and branch.”

