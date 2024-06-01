75 GUNS TURNED IN AT NEW ROCHELLE GUN BUYBACK

Hits: 31

75 FIREARMS COLLECTED AT NEW ROCHELLE COMMUNITY GUN BUYBACK

District Attorney and Police Commissioner kicked off National Gun Violence Awareness Month with community advocates at amnesty buyback event where shotguns, rifles were surrendered

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. – Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and New Rochelle Police Department Commissioner Robert Gazzola announced that 75 firearms were collected today at a community gun buyback held at Shiloh Baptist Church in New Rochelle.

A total of $13,750 in gift cards were exchanged, with no questions asked, for surrendered shotguns, handguns and rifles from the public.

Joined by Shiloh Baptist Church Rev. Dr. H. Lee Jordan, Jr., Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America volunteers and New Rochelle community advocates, DA Rocah and Commissioner Gazzola commemorated the start of National Gun Violence Awareness Month in support of fighting gun violence with proactive community-based efforts like gun buybacks, education on safe gun storage practices and enforcing New York’s enhanced gun safety laws.

DA Rocah said: “I am proud to kick off National Gun Violence Awareness Month by getting 75 firearms off our streets and out of potentially the wrong hands. I thank the New Rochelle Police Department and Shiloh Baptist Church for being valuable partners in today’s successful buyback event, and to our community advocates who work with us in our efforts year-round to reduce gun-involved incidents, including suicides.”