FUTURE OF COVID VACCINES FROM YOUR LOCAL EPIDEMIOLOGIST

WPCNR EDITOR’S LOCAL  NOTES:  LOCALLY, COVID INFECTIONS ARE A LURKING FACTOR IN WESTCHESTER. HOSPITALIZATIONS IN THE MID HUDSON REGION WERE 63 COMPARED TO 81 LAST YEAR ON APRIL. WESTCHESTER COUNTY  HAD  THE MAJORITY OF THOSE CASES .

FROM  APRIL 9 TO APRIL 17, WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL SAW  50 PERSONS ADMITTED AND 15  OF THEM POSITIVE FOR COVID, 30%. THAT WAS  UP A LITTLE FROM 25%  OF ADMISSIONS FOUND WITH COVID LAST WEEK WHEN 9 OF 36 ADMISSIONS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID.

THE COUNTY AVERAGE  2.8 INFECTIONS A DAY FROM APRIL 7 TO 13,  196 IN A WEEK WHICH LAST WEEK ACTUALLY REACHED 216.

IF WE CONTINUE THAT PACE APRIL WOULD HAVE 868 FOR THE MONTH. IN 2023, APRIL SAW 895 COVID CASES SO WESTCHESTER HAD ONLY 4% OR 27 INFECTIONS DOWN  LAST APRIL WHEN INFECTIONS STARTED TO REBOUND UPWARDS INTO JUNE.

THE PASSOVER OBSERVANCE HAPPENING LAST YEAR IN WESTCHESTER  COMBINED WITH THE RELIEF OF COVID RESTRICTIONS PRODUCED 814 COVID CASES IN MAY, 796 IN JUNE, RESULTING IN AN EXPLOSION OF CASES IN JULY 2023  1,064 AND 1,962 IN AUGUST.  WHAT WILL  MAY AND JUNE SOCIALIZATION DO?

THE NUMBER OF CASES NOW IS CLIMBING BACK TO 1,000 CASES A WEEK.

WILL COVID COME BACK? 

AT 860 CASES NOW IT MIGHT COME BACK FOR A 7TH WAVE AND LAUNCH ANOTHER MISERABLE COVID SURGE.

PLEASE SOCIALIZE RESPONSIBLY. FOR THE RECORD  LAST WEEK WAS THE 10TH  IN 11 WEEKS IN THE LAST 2-1/2 MONTHS WE LOWERED THE CASES (  BUT ONLY 1 LESS THAN LAST WEEK. NOW TO DR. KATELYN JETELINA’S LATEST EDITION OF YOUR LOCAL EPIDEMIOLOGIST:

