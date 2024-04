WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT: JOHN BAILEY ON WESTCHESTER HUNGER — APRIL 19 REPORT COUNTYWIDE ON FIOS CH 45, WHITE PLAINS OPTIMUM CH76 AND www.wpcommunitymedia.org

Hits: 35

PEOPLE NEEDING FOOD ASSISTANCE INCREASE. BREADLINES IN WESTCHESTER IN 2024

MARTINE CAMPOLI ON THE SWIFT RISE OF PEOPLE WHO NEED FOOD ASSISTANCE THIS YEAR

GOVERNOR HOCHUL GETS HER BUDGET. AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAM, RESTORES SCHOOL AID

LEGISLATURE TO SCHOOL DISTRICTS: WE’LL RESTORE SCHOOL AID BUT YOU CAN’T USE IT FOR THIS YEAR’S BUDGET IN WHITE PLAINS

RAT FLU RISING IN NEW YORK CITY. CROWDED HOUSING, RAT INFESTED APARTMENTS AT RISK

JOHN BAILEY’S CANDID ESSAY ON THE HUNGER CRISIS IN WESTCHESTER–WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN

REQUIEM FOR RMS TITANIC 112 YEARS AGO

THE LAST DODGER: “EOISK” THE MONEY PITCHER

THE BIG VOICE: JOHN STERLING LEAVES THE YANKEE BROADCAST BOOTH

