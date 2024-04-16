RESTORED SCHOOL AID WILL NOT BE USED IN 2024-25 WHITE PLAINS SCHOOL BUDGET: DR. RICCA

Hits: 81

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. By John F.. Bailey. April 16, 2024:

Governor Kathy Hochul’s Monday announcement school aid cuts would be restored when the 2024 State Budget is passed by the legislature will not be used in the White Plains City School 2024-25 Budget.

White Plains Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca explained to WPCNR the 2024-25 budget had already been prepared “with no cuts” in spending.

He said the district has not been told when the $489,000 owed the district by the agreement to restore the funds struck by the Governor with the leaders of the State legislature. When it arrived he said, due to restrictions on how school aid from the stat could be used, the $489,000 would go into the general fund and it would be considered how to be used in the 2025-26 budget.