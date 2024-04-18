2024 ARTSWESTCHESTER AWARDS HONOR 8 ARTISTS AND ARTIST ORGANIZATIONS

Hits: 52

Honorees Represent Diverse Array of Talents and Contributions:

2024 Arts Award honorees (l to r): Elizabeth Diaz (Larry Salley Photography Award); Theresa Kump Leghorn, representing New Rochelle Council on the Arts (Community Award); Lee Balter (President’s Award); Galit Messman, representing Arc Stages (Sophia Abeles Education Award); Andromeda Turre (Advancing Equity Individual Award); Ridvan Idara, representing New Era Creative Space (Advancing Equity Organization Award); Jorge Otero-Pailos (Artist Award); Tracy Fitzpatrick, representing Neuberger Museum of Art (Arts Organization Award); Ray Wilcox, representing Yonkers Arts (Advancing Equity Organization Award). (Photo by Susan Nagib)

More than 300 people, including many dignitaries, were on hand April 10 to salute individuals and organizations that are winners of this year’s ArtsWestchester Arts Awards.

“Our region’s outstanding quality of life would not be possible without the inspired work of these honorees,” said ArtsWestchester CEO Janet Langsam. “These honorees motivate all of us to continue to support excellent creative work by Westchester artists and arts organizations.”

Since its inception in 1976, the Arts Awards have celebrated vision, commitment, and leadership in the arts community. This year’s winners represent a diverse array of talents and contributions:

Artist Award: George Otero-Pailos of Rye is recognized for his pioneering artwork and experimental preservation practices.

Arts Organization Award: The Neuberger Museum of Art, in Purchase is a world-class museum and cornerstone of arts education and engagement since 1974.

Sophia Abeles Education Award: Arc Stages, in Pleasantville has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to providing contemporary theater programming and arts education to local communities.

Community Award: The New Rochelle Council on the Arts has been a catalyst for cultural enrichment in New Rochelle for nearly five decades.

President’s Award: Lee Balter of Tarrytown is honored for his extraordinary support of the arts in the Hudson Valley and his tireless advocacy for arts education and access to the arts.

Larry Salley Photography Award: Elizabeth Diaz of Yonkers is recognized for her powerful photographic work and a portrait series celebrating the transgender community.

Advancing Equity Organization Award: Ray Wilcox representing Yonkers Arts and Ridvan Idara representing New Era Creative Space are acknowledged for their commitment to promoting equity and inclusion through the arts.

Advancing Equity Individual Award: Andromeda Turre of Katonah is honored for her groundbreaking work in using jazz as a tool for social change.

Among the many dignitaries attending the luncheon held at Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase, were Westchester County Executive George Latimer, Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, NYS Senator Shelley Mayer, Assemblyman Steve Otis, Assemblyman Chris Burdick, Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky, County Legislature Chair Vedat Gashi County Legislator Ben Boykin, County Legislator Nancy Barr, White Plains Mayor Tom Roach and New Rochelle Mayor Yadira Ramos-Herbert . WCBS-TV’s Tony Aiello was the emcee.