GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES 2024 BUDGET AGREEMENT. SCHOOL AID FULLY FUNDED

Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday announced an agreement to address key priorities in the Fiscal Year 2024 New York State Budget. This bold and fiscally responsible plan makes historic investments in communities across the state and makes New York more affordable, more livable and safer.

“I promised New Yorkers we’d make our state more affordable, more livable and safer, and this budget delivers on that promise,” Governor Hochul said. “I am pleased to have reached an agreement with Speaker Heastie and Leader Stewart-Cousins on a transformative budget that improves public safety, transforms our mental health care system, protects our climate and invests in our children’s future.”